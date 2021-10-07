Billie Lourd On The Lessons She Learned From Carrie Fisher (Good And Bad) As She Embarks On Her Own Journey As A Parent
By Dirk Libbey
Billie Lourd had Princess Leia as a mother.
Billie Lourd is basically third generation Hollywood royalty. Her grandmother was Debbie Reynolds and her mother was Carrie Fisher. Growing up had to be a truly unique experience being raised by Carrie Fisher, and Lourd, who is now raising a child of her own, admits that she learned a lot growing up as the daughter of Carrie Fisher, though not all of it was good.
Carrie Fisher was fairly open and honest about her life, even writing about her struggles with substance abuse in books. But that doesn’t mean that growing up as Carrie Fisher’s daughter was all bad. Speaking with the New Day Podcast, Billie Lourd says that above all, she learned from her mom to look at life with a sense of humor. Lourd explains...
It perhaps says a great deal about Billie Lourd’s relationship with her mother that she sees Carrie Fisher’s statement about laughing at life as an “alcoholic’s excuse” but she makes the decision to look not at the negative connotations of that, but rather to focus on how the same idea can be used in a positive way.
It’s clear that Billie Lourd misses her mother. We frequently see tributes to Carrie Fisher posted on Lourd’s Instagram. At the same time, the woman who is now a working actress while raising a child, admits that if her mother was still around she might not be able to do some of the work she’s been able to do. Lourd continues...
Even before Billie Lourd was a parent she was a caretaker as she needed to spend a lot of her time making sure her mother was ok. It’s possible even this helped her learn how to become a parent in her own way.
Most of us learn how to be a parent from our own parents. We find ourselves falling into the same patterns as adults that we saw our own parents in as children. We can even find ourselves saying the same words. Sometimes we can learn that what our parents did really worked, but Billie Lourd has also learned where to draw the line and do things differently...
The relationship between any parent and child is certainly a complicated one, some more so than others. It seems that, on the whole, Billie Lourd is happy with the way her own mother raised her. She clearly misses her a great deal. But Carrie Fisher may live on in some of the things Billie Lourd teaches her own child.
