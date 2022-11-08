'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spoiler-Free Video Review
Watch our spoiler-free review of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is getting ready to hit theaters everywhere, boasting the return of iconic characters like Letitia Wright’s “Shuri,” Angela Bassett’s “Ramonda,” and Lupita Nyong'o’s “Nakia,” as well as heartfelt nods to the late Chadwick Boseman. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell has seen the film and is here to confirm that you’re in for all of that… and so much more. Watch as he dissects what worked and what didn’t in this spoiler-free review of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:23 - A Cathartic Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
03:07 - A Spectacular Introduction to Namor
05:40 - The (Few) Minor Issues
07:37 - Final Thoughts & Star Review
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
