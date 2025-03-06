Leaked Text Messages Are Key To The Blake Lively Lawsuit. What Happens If Texts From A-Listers Like Hugh Jackman Or Taylor Swift Get Roped In?

News
By
published

Here's the latest.

Blake Lively in It Ends with Us
(Image credit: Sony)

It Ends With Us started out as one of the book-to-film adaptations that was released in theaters last year. However, before 2024 was over, it’s now become the focal point around which a lot of legal drama has revolved, most notably between lead actress Blake Lively and director/co-star Justin Baldoni. Yesterday, word came in that the $400 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against The New York Times could be tossed out, and now there’s an update about the text messages that are key to the Lively/Baldoni lawsuit. Specifically, the Gossip Girl alum is worried about if messages from major celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift can roped into the proceedings.

As reported by The New York Post, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are looking to keep these text messages out of the public eye in their looming court case with Justin Baldoni. Specifically, they want a “special layer of protection” put in place before divulging the conversations they had with “high profile” people about Lively’s time on It Ends With Us. Attorney Meryl Conant Governski didn’t mention any specific names while sharing this new information at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

However, in addition to Jackman and Swift, the article notes that Lively and Reynolds are also close friends with model Gigi Hadid and Hollywood acting couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, among others. According to Governski, the “PR value” of these texts is high, regardless of if they’re utilized in this case or not. As he explained:

There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands. There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.

Related Stories

blake lively on the tonight show and justin baldoni on access hollywood

(Image credit: NBC/KNBC)

'It’s A Mess.' Sony Was Only Supposed To Finance And Distribute It Ends With Us. How It Ended Up Playing Mediator Between Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni

‘Blake Clearly Got Grossed Out.’ It Ends With Us Crew Member Opened Up About What They Actually Saw On Set Between Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni

Governski has requested that the judge label these texts as “Attorney’s Eyes Only,” as well as information about “the parties’ mental health, and security measures they’ve taken amid the feud.” Per the attorney, Blake Lively’s co-defendants “include people whose businesses whose entire living is based on providing information to the press and content creators.” However, Justin Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman described these proposed precautionary measures as “unnecessary,” stating that it was “offensive that anyone would suggest that we would disregard a protective order.”

Whether or not this protective order moves through remains to be seen, but Freedman argued that this plan would unjustly treat “celebrity people” and “people who are powerful in the industry” as different as non-famous people. He argued that the already-submitted “model” protective order would be serviceable enough with keeping the text messages private. In any case, now there’s yet another development to keep track of in this legal drama that unfolded over the last several months.

This all stems from Blake Lively accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment when they were working on It Ends With Us. After Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni countersued her for $400 million, and this has snowballed into legal drama that many are captivated by, including Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels. We’ll continue passing along notable updates as they come in.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Robert Pattinson in Twilight

Bong Joon-Ho Saw Robert Pattinson First In Twilight And Was Really Worried About His Vampire 'Skin Tone' Before Casting Him
Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Anora and Vanya.

Anora’s Producer Accepted The Award For Best Picture, And Eagle-Eyed Fans Know Where They’ve Spotted Her Before
Lottie upset during Coach&#039;s trial in Yellowjackets Season 3

The 7 Yellowjackets Characters I Think Are Most Likely To Be Killed Off By The Time Season 3 Ends
See more latest
Most Popular
Lottie upset during Coach&#039;s trial in Yellowjackets Season 3
The 7 Yellowjackets Characters I Think Are Most Likely To Be Killed Off By The Time Season 3 Ends
It&#039;s a Small World at Disneyland
Disneyland Is Making A Change To It's A Small World Which Will Probably Upset Some Fans. Why I Actually Think It's Great
Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon look up at a light source in an icy chamber in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
It's The Winter Of Love For All The Spider-Man Co-Stars As Jacob Batalon Has His Own Announcement A Few Months After Tom Holland And Zendaya Got Engaged
Poster Art for Demon City on Netflix. Shuhei Sakata leaning over with a determined look in his eye and his hands resting between his spread legs.
Netflix's Demon City Is Great, But There's One Upsetting Moment I Wish I'd Had A Heads Up About
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and Keats (Chris Pratt) looking around a corner in The Electric State
Some Don't Think Chris Pratt Is The 'Best Chris,' But This Kind Video Of Him Helping Millie Bobby Brown Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction Gives Him Serious Brownie Points
John Lithgow taunting Geoffrey Rush in the trailer for The Rule of Jenny Pen
What Persuaded John Lithgow To Join Horror Film The Rule Of Jenny Pen? He Told Me About The One Thing That's 'Not Ordinarily How You Hear Horror Directors Talk'
Robert Pattinson in Twilight
Bong Joon-Ho Saw Robert Pattinson First In Twilight And Was Really Worried About His Vampire 'Skin Tone' Before Casting Him
Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Anora and Vanya.
Anora’s Producer Accepted The Award For Best Picture, And Eagle-Eyed Fans Know Where They’ve Spotted Her Before
Plankton wearing Mr. Krabs clothes on SpongeBob Squarepants
The Greatest Thing About Working On SpongeBob SquarePants, According To The Cast Who Have Done It For 25 Years
Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1
Criminal Minds: Evolution Stars Celebrate Season 4 Renewal Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere, And I'm Loving Aisha Tyler's Se7en Reference