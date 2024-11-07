Channing Tatum Weighed In On Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds’ Friendship And It's The Wholesome Celebrity On Celebrity Comment I Needed This Week

The relationship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is one of the best-known in Hollywood. While the pair still occasionally pretend to hate each other, we know that it all comes from a place of love, as Jackman and Reynolds are very close friends. Their Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Channing Tatum saw that friendship up close and now he hopes we all have friends like they have.

Channing Tatum posted an image to Instagram showing an interview Reynolds and Jackman participated in, during which they discussed their real friendship. Tatum was quite touched by it and included his own note that we should all try to have such friendships.

(Image credit: Channing Tatum Instagram)

The image that Channing Tatum includes is from an interview Reynolds and Jackman gave with Capital FM, where they were asked to compliment each other to each other’s face. It was meant to be a humorous exercise, and Jackman starts by having fun, complimenting Reynolds for his appreciation of Jackman’s talent and abilities. Reynolds then completely flips the script, by being genuine and heartfelt, saying…

You know I have never in my entire life, and I mean this from the heart of my bottom, worked with somebody with your level of integrity, work ethic, genuine from inside out kindness where everybody around you is operating at a higher level just to try to reach the bar that you’ve set.

It’s no wonder Channing Tatum sees what Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have as friendship goals. These guys really love each other. Deadpool & Wolverine was a movie that was built on the chemistry between the two actors and it wouldn’t have been nearly as good if they didn’t care about each other like this.

Channing Tatum has said wonderful things about his time making Deadpool & Wolverine. Of course, Channing Tatum has an extra special reason to love these two. Deadpool & Wolverine gave him a chance to live out his dream of playing Gambit, a dream that might not be entirely over. It’s clear that Tatum had an incredible experience on the set and watching the lead actors together had to be a treat for all involved.

In fact, Deadpool & Wolverine was apparently so special for Ryan Reynolds that he’s currently working on a new, non-superhero, movie for himself and Jackman to star in, to be directed by Shawn Levy. These guys don’t want to stop spending time together and that’s probably a good thing for all movie fans.