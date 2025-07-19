Pete Davidson’s Good Buddy MGK Had A Great Five-Word Response After He And Elsie Hewitt Revealed They’re Expecting Their First Chid

When Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced their pregnancy , the internet freaked out, and the post (which also featured a stellar VHS collection ) went viral. Along with that, many of the couple’s friends congratulated them on their big life update in the comments. However, I think my favorite came from the SNL vet’s long-time friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Right after Pete Davidson’s girlfriend , Elsie Hewitt, announced that she was expecting, the comedian’s friend took to the comments. The singer, who is a dad of two himself, kept things light and fun with his message, and made it clear that he can’t wait for their kiddos to play together:

These playdates bout to hittttt

I bet the playdates are about to “hittttt,” because MGK’s youngest child and Davidson’s kiddo will be around the same age.

Back in March, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their baby , or “celestial seed,” into the world. Along with their newborn, the musician also has a 15-year-old whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, and Fox shares three sons between the ages of 9 and 12 with her ex Brian Austin Green. So, both of them are no strangers to the parent life. However, welcoming a newborn is always a thrilling and new endeavour.

In fact, back in June, Machine Gun Kelly gave an update about the baby and Fox to People, saying that “Megan is in the no sleep club” and he’s doing what he can to make their bundle of joy “smile.”

Meanwhile, in the same month Fox and MGK’s little one was born, Davidson and Hewitt were first spotted together. They’ve been dating for months now, and we’ve gotten glimpses into their life as a couple here and there. However, this pregnancy announcement is by far their biggest news.

All this is to say, the two men will both have babies who will likely be born within a year (give or take) of each other.

So, yeah, the playdates they will have will be wonderful, and assuming the comedian and musician stay friends, the kids will have a buddy to grow up with. And that’s a very sweet scene to picture.

I can imagine it so easily, too, because these two men are really good friends. They’ve collaborated before, and they’ve each spoken quite highly of one another. Along with that, when Davidson talked about the people he admires , MGK was included in his list as he explained the people in his life who have really been there for him through the highs and the lows.

Overall, I love this comment from Machine Gun Kelly about his pal’s big life updates. They’re both in or are entering a new and huge chapter of their lives, and it’s nice to see them supporting each other through it. Now, let’s hope that someday we can hear about these playdates, because I’m sure they’ll be epic.