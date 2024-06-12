‘I Wasn’t Good Enough’: Bon Jovi Could Have Starred In Heat. How He Botched The Audition

Jon Bon Jovi, a name synonymous with rock anthems and sold-out stadiums, has a lesser-known chapter in his storied career—his ventures into acting. While his music career soared with unforgettable hits, his Hollywood aspirations didn't follow the same trajectory. One particularly intriguing near-miss was his almost-casting in one of the best heist movies of all time , Michael Mann’s iconic action movie , Heat. According to the “Living On A Prayer” performer, he botched the audition and just “wasn’t good enough.”

In 1995, Bon Jovi made a notable entry into acting with his role in Moonlight and Valentino, starring alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. By 2002, he secured a 10-episode arc on the beloved TV series Ally McBeal. Despite these appearances, a sustained career in Hollywood remained elusive. But it was his near-miss with Heat that sticks in his mind. He recounted to Variety :

I wasn’t good enough in the audition to listen to [director] Michael Mann. He wanted to do it three, four, five times: ‘Take your shoes off, jump on that couch, talk to me, how would you do this?’ I just repeated the lines.

This revelation underscores the challenges the "Shot Through The Heart" singer faced in transitioning from the world of rock to the rigorous demands of Hollywood. Michael Mann, a director who made a great movie on his first try , known for his exacting standards, required a level of adaptability and spontaneity that Bon Jovi, accustomed to the structured realm of music and new to performing on screen, found difficult to meet. As a result, the role of Chris Shiherlis went to Val Kilmer, who, let's be fair, delivered a standout performance that added significant depth to the film.

Heat has since become a classic, lauded for its intense action sequences and deep character explorations. Kilmer’s portrayal, alongside legends like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, cemented the film’s status in cinematic history. The legacy even went on to spawn an instant New York Times bestselling sequel novel , which is now being adapted into a film. What we know about the upcoming Heat 2 isn’t much, but there are a ton of rumors that have been swirling about Adam Driver possibly playing a young Neil McCauley , the character famously portrayed by Robert De Niro. Given Driver's collaboration with Michael Mann on Ferrari, this casting would make a lot of sense. Speculation also surrounds Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler, who might step into the role that got away from Bon Jovi, a young Chris Shiherlis.

Fans can only imagine how different Heat might have been with Bon Jovi in the Shiherlis role, but the right choice was made, considering it's one of the best Val Kilmer movies . However, with a sequel on the horizon and a more seasoned Jon Bon Jovi, there's a role he could nail in the follow-up. It would be a poetic twist for the singer to finally get a part he could “Never Say Goodbye” to. See what I did there? Huh? Huh? Okay, I’m done now.

To learn more about the “It’s My Life” rocker, you can stream the four-part docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story with a Hulu subscription .