Sydney Sweeney Ditched The Jeans For A Princess Ballgown This Weekend (And I'm Most Obsessed With Her Hair)

Sydney Sweeney seems to always be the name in people’s mouths — whether she’s raising temperatures in black swimwear on the lake, inspiring debates over her bathwater soap or getting caught up in American Eagle’s jeans drama. Well, she’s done it again, trading in the denim for a princess gown as she celebrates her next project on the 2025 movie calendar, Americana. The dress is really quite something, but it’s her hair that has me unable to look away.

The actress has quite a bit on her plate these days, including the long-awaited third season of Euphoria and the upcoming LGBTQ+ movie Christy, a biopic of boxer Christy Martin. On August 3, though, Sydney Sweeney stepped out in a butter yellow ballgown for a special screening of the crime thriller Americana. Check out her look:

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney really can pull off any look, whether she’s going full Greek goddess or donning a white romper to go frolicing through a sprinkler. Add prom princess to that list, because I’m not sure just anybody could pull off this butter yellow gown.

The dress is a bespoke Danielle Frankel, featuring a strapless corset bodice with full tulle skirt, accessorized with matching heels and headband. The thick headband draws my eye to her shiny blonde waves, and I just can’t look away.

Glen “Coco” Oropeza is credited with the bombshell’s silky locks that honestly look just as buttery as Sydney Sweeney’s outfit. According to Oropeza’s Instagram, he’s worked with Sweeney numerous times, as well as other celebs including Blackpink’s Lisa, Becky G and Machine Gun Kelly. You go, Glen Coco!

The special screening of Americana was held at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles ahead of the film’s August 15 release. Its theatrical run is a long time coming, after it premiered at the South by Southwest festival back in 2023.

Alongside Sydney Sweeney, the film stars Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, Eric Dane and more in a crime thriller that sees numerous people finding their lives intertwined in a death match while fighting over an expensive Native American artifact, according to one Americana synopsis.

In addition to Americana, Sydney Sweeney also starred opposite Juianne Moore in Echo Valley (available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription) earlier this year and will play the titular character in The Housemaid, which is set for a Christmas Day release. The psychological thriller from director Paul Feig also stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone.

With so much on Sydney Sweeney’s plate, we’re bound to see her on the red carpet again soon, and I can’t wait to see what outfit and hairstyle she chooses next. For now, though, Americana hits theaters on Friday, August 15.