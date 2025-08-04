Should A Hallmark Kiss Include A Little Tongue? We Asked A Bunch Of Stars

A good Hallmark Rom-Com needs that moment where the couple finally gets together. It needs a payoff for riding the will-they-or-won’t-they highs and lows. It needs the lead couple to finally give us the kiss we’ve been waiting for. But what should that kiss look like? Or taste like? Should there be a little bit of tongue?

We were recently at San Diego Comic-Con and got a chance to meet with a lot of Hallmark’s regular players to talk about their upcoming movies and TV shows. More importantly, we also gave them a chance to settle the debate. When it comes to the big movie kiss, should the actors give us a little bit of tongue? You can check out the answers from Chyler Leigh, Holland Roden, Erin Cahil and more Hallmark favorites…

To paraphrase Tyler Hynes, who you may also recognize from Letterkenny, the right kiss is whatever both of the co-stars are comfortable with. It definitely isn’t slobbering all over each other like high school kids in the backseat of a car, but it also isn’t a quick peck on the lips. You need to let the audience see the passion and the release of all that sexual tension, but you don’t need to feel like they’re about to start taking off layers of clothing. As Christine Taylor put it in The Wedding Singer, you’re looking for church tongue.

One of the things I love most about Hallmark is how often you see the same faces. The network does a good job of bringing in just enough new talent, but in general, you really get to know the same few dozen actors who work on several movies or TV series each year. Because of that, it was fun for us here at CinemaBlend to speculate on who might be down for a little tongue and who might not want to go there.

Regardless of whether they’re okay with opening their mouths during their on-screen kisses or not, you’ll be able to see everyone in the video back for some upcoming movies in the near future. We’re still a few months away from the much-loved holiday movie season starting, but that’s no longer a problem for fans. Hallmark’s upcoming movie schedule now includes at least one premiere every weekend, sometimes two.

Most are of the standard romance variety, but the network has also diversified with more mystery series. Those usually include at least some romantic flirting, but sometimes you need to wait multiple movies to finally get that kiss. Fortunately, that means it’s all the more satisfying when it finally does happen. Besides, waiting a few movies is nothing like the wait we’ve gotten on some classic network TV procedurals in the past.