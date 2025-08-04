6 Months After Divorce From Ben Affleck Was Finalized, JLo Is Out There Calling This Her ‘Summer Of Freedom’

What a difference a year makes! Last summer Jennifer Lopez was canceling her This Is Me…Live world tour amid breakup rumors with Ben Affleck, and now she’s traveling the world as a presumably single woman, six months post-divorce. She certainly seems to be enjoying herself, too, if the bikini photo dumps and big birthday celebration are any indication. In fact, she just called this season her “celebration of freedom.”

JLo kicked off her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour at the beginning of July, and with a little over a week left to go, it looks like it’s been a pretty wild month. The singer basically said to keep bringing the fun, as she posted a series of pics to Instagram ahead of her concert in Yerevan, Armenia, that showed some amazing images from the tour, writing:

This summer is a celebration of freedom and having a damn good time. ✨

Let’s just say freedom looks good on JLo.

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her 56th birthday while on the European leg of her tour, proving that age is just a number with her bikini posts. She even laughed off a costume malfunction that occurred when her team got the audience to surprise her by singing “Happy Birthday” during one of the shows.

The singer seemed determined to celebrate the “perfect summer” following her divorce, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been hints of Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez had a pretty candid response to a fan holding up a “Marry Me” sign at one of her shows, and one of the new songs she’s playing on the tour, “Wreckage of You,” was reportedly inspired by the end of JLo’s relationship with Affleck.

That’s got to be a pretty cathartic experience, reliving those emotions every night on stage, and while Ben Affleck may not love their breakup being used as inspiration for her new music, he allegedly understands the expression of her artistry.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The love story between the Gigli stars was a pretty epic one, with the couple dating and getting engaged back in the early aughts. However, Ben Affleck and JLo called off the engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people (Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively) and have children.

Nearly two decades later, following the ends of those marriages and other relationships, Bennifer 2.0 was confirmed, and their 2022 weddings seemed to be the perfect fairytale ending. The honeymoon didn’t last too long, though.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after months of speculation and signs that their relationship had grown rocky, including the aforementioned cancellation of JLo’s tour and her husband moving out of their family home.

Now, not only is the “Waiting for Tonight” singer celebrating her freedom by touring in Europe, she also may be dipping back into the dating pool. Jennifer Lopez recently wrapped filming on the movie Office Romance, where she allegedly formed a “flirty” relationship with co-star Brett Goldstein.

We’ll have to see if anything comes of this, but in the meantime, there’s no denying how good JLo looks as a free woman.