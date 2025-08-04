An Insider Claims Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Wants To Get Close To Another Veteran Actor Following Their Divorce
The saga continues.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of fans, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But one downside to fame is that it makes one's personal life into a very public matter. When Hugh Jackman and his ex Debora-Lee Furness announced their separation it broke the internet, and a new rumor claims she might be seeing another A-list actor in the midst of this divorce. Let's break it all down.
Back in May Furness officially filed for divorce, and there have been all sorts of reports about what's going on behind the scenes. Jackman's ex reportedly wasn't happy about Sutton Foster moving into their home, and a new report by Radar Online claims she's striking up a romance with another well-known movie star: John Travolta. As an anonymous insider alleges:
Talk about mind-blowing. While the public would be abuzz about anyone that Furness began dating, this rumor is sure to quickly viral. We should take it with grain of salt of the time being, but the idea of Jackman's ex pivoting and dating Travolta is a wild concept. We'll just have to see if this actually gets confirmed or not.
This is the first time we've heard any news about Furness dating since her separation from the X-Men icon. It comes after rumors the Broadway community knew Jackman and Foster were having an affair while he was still married.
The same anonymous insider spoke more about why Furness is reportedly seeking to date John Travolta. They claim:
Talk about a juicy rumor. While not actually confirmed by either party, this report claims that Travolta and Furness are getting quite close in the wake of her divorce from Hugh Jackman. Whether or not an actual relationship comes out of this remains to be seen, but I have a feeling that the general public is going to be paying attention and waiting for updates about this rumored romance.
Professionally, Jackman has a number of projects coming down the line on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Of course, fan are hoping he once again returns as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
