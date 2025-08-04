An Insider Claims Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Wants To Get Close To Another Veteran Actor Following Their Divorce

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of fans, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But one downside to fame is that it makes one's personal life into a very public matter. When Hugh Jackman and his ex Debora-Lee Furness announced their separation it broke the internet, and a new rumor claims she might be seeing another A-list actor in the midst of this divorce. Let's break it all down.

Back in May Furness officially filed for divorce, and there have been all sorts of reports about what's going on behind the scenes. Jackman's ex reportedly wasn't happy about Sutton Foster moving into their home, and a new report by Radar Online claims she's striking up a romance with another well-known movie star: John Travolta. As an anonymous insider alleges:

They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere. Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more. After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now. She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh.

Talk about mind-blowing. While the public would be abuzz about anyone that Furness began dating, this rumor is sure to quickly viral. We should take it with grain of salt of the time being, but the idea of Jackman's ex pivoting and dating Travolta is a wild concept. We'll just have to see if this actually gets confirmed or not.

This is the first time we've heard any news about Furness dating since her separation from the X-Men icon. It comes after rumors the Broadway community knew Jackman and Foster were having an affair while he was still married.

The same anonymous insider spoke more about why Furness is reportedly seeking to date John Travolta. They claim:

The feeling is that John is just the sort of person to show Deb a good time and make her forget the last two wretched years. John's been supportive of both Deb and Hugh in the aftermath of their split and has stayed neutral thus far, but there's no denying he feels for Deb and what she's going through. If anyone can sweep Deb off her feet, it's going to be John. She's already swooning over him.

Talk about a juicy rumor. While not actually confirmed by either party, this report claims that Travolta and Furness are getting quite close in the wake of her divorce from Hugh Jackman. Whether or not an actual relationship comes out of this remains to be seen, but I have a feeling that the general public is going to be paying attention and waiting for updates about this rumored romance.

Professionally, Jackman has a number of projects coming down the line on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Of course, fan are hoping he once again returns as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.