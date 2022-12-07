Brendan Fraser's Diet On George Of the Jungle Apparently Caused Memory Issues

The Brenassiance has seen Brendan Fraser not only fans rooting for his well-deserved mainstream resurgence, but looking back at some of his most notable work. Doing so has seen former co-stars like The Rock and Sarah Michelle Gellar singing his praises while reminiscing over working with him. The latest co-star to cross paths with Fraser has been fellow Airheads star Adam Sandler. While the actor gained notice for comedic and action roles, he also was seen as one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, especially in movies like George of the Jungle. Sandler brought up this factor leading to Fraser recounting his diet as apparently causing memory issues.

The Airheads mini-reunion happened for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. Before the conversation turned to the 1997 live-action adaptation, Sandler revealed he fought for Fraser to be in the 1994 musical comedy. The Hustle star mentioned being “disappointed” by his co-star’s chiseled physique for the action comedy, stating Fraser made others feel horrible for themselves. The Whale star recalled the wardrobe was just “a loincloth.” While he looked great, the beloved actor spilled to Sandler about the side effects of staying in shape.

I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates. I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night.

Anyone would be frustrated if they hadn’t eaten all day, and the only thing standing between them and food was money. Fraser was at his wits-end after only eating small portions and working out to keep George’s muscular appearance for the movie. Of course, the The Mummy star channeled the dim-witted jungle native after scoring the role for the movie adaptation of the 1960s animated series. The original character was known for his tremendous strength and bodybuilder-like form. While the actor didn’t get that huge, he had to deprive himself of certain foods to appear in top physical shape. But depriving himself of certain foods had some nasty effects on him mentally and physically.

But being in shape was nothing new for Fraser as he showed his body in numerous projects like Encino Man, School Ties, and The Scout. But the live-action adaptation took his physical appearance to a new extreme even for him. In the same year, he reached superstar status with The Mummy, another physically demanding movie. But hopping between comedy and action films eventually took its toll leading to him backing away from the spotlight. That’s why his Hollywood comeback took so long to happen.

Brendan Fraser has put physically demanding roles behind him (even though he's open to another Mummy movie) as he is being called a Best Actor frontrunner over Oscar buzz for The Whale despite backlash about his use of fat prosthesis and body suit. The renewed interest in Fraser will continue as he stars in the western Killers of the Flower Moon and the comedy Brothers, which are both parts of 2023’s upcoming movie schedule.