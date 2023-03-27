Brooke Shields Opens Up About Her Mom Having Her Pose Nude In Playboy At 10 And Play A Prostitute At 11

The past several months have seen actress and model Brooke Shields opening up about various facets of her life, and more is sure to be revealed in her upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby. The beloved Hollywood veteran has been particularly candid about some of her earlier experiences in the industry as a young woman. More recently, she opened up about her mom having her pose for Playboy Magazine at the tender age of 10. And Shields also got honest about having played a prostitute at 11.

Cinema buffs are more than likely aware that one of Brooke Shields’ earliest movies is the 1978 drama Pretty Baby, in which she played child prostitute Violet. She famously starred alongside Keith Carradine (who was 27 at the time) and had to kiss him while also appearing naked during a scene. When looking back at the polarizing film, Shields remembers her mother being on set but apparently not stepping in when she needed support. This includes the moment that director Louis Malle allegedly yelled at her. When it comes to reconciling her mother’s actions and possibly justifying them to her kids, the actress got honest:

That was hard for me, to not justify my mom to them, but when they asked, I thought, 'Oh God, I have to admit this.' But I don't know why she thought it was all right. I mean, I could say, 'Oh, it was the time back then,' or 'Oh, it was art.' But I don't know why she thought it was all right. I don't know.

Though she defended her mother at certain points in the past, the 57-year-old star clearly isn’t holding back now though is simultaneously being diplomatic with her responses. When it comes to the professional choices her mom, actress and model Teri Shields, influenced during her formative years, the Blue Lagoon alum also mentioned her Playboy shoot. The comments she shared with The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) confirm that she’s still in disbelief over it:

I don't know why she thought it was all right. I don't know.

It goes without saying that Brooke Shields has learned quite a bit about Hollywood after having worked in the industry for the past several decades. An early professional “mistake” she’s been candid about is the decision to reveal her virginity back in the ‘80s. As she explained, that distinction stuck with her, and she became “the most famous virgin in the world.” Shields has also been open about a truly tragic situation, in which she was reportedly raped by someone she’d met while working in the business. As the star has sought to reclaim her narrative, friends and fans have found her decision to speak out “inspiring.”

While it’s unfortunate that the actress’ path within the industry has been rough, it’s comforting to know that she’s been able to get all of her struggles off her chest. Some may argue that the industry and the roles of “stage parents” have changed in some regard. However, her personal accounts on her Pretty Baby experience, Playboy shoot and more could still serve as serious gems of wisdom for up-and-comers in Hollywood.