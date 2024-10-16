Bruce Springsteen Weighs In On Jeremy Allen White’s Upcoming Biopic About Him

As we reach the end of the 2024 movie schedule , some may be wondering what lies beyond it. That’s understandable, as there’s plenty to look forward to, including a biopic about one of the greatest musicians of all time – Bruce Springsteen. The Boss is set to take center stage in Deliver Me from Nowhere , which will see Jeremy Allen White play the famed rock star . Development on the feature film is ongoing at this point and, amid all of that, Springsteen himself shared what he knows of the project and weighed in with some honest thoughts.

The 75-year-old singer/songwriter recently took part in a conversation with fellow entertainer Zach Bryan, which was held by Rolling Stone . During the chat, an excited Bryan mentioned the upcoming biopic , which is written and directed by Scott Cooper. Bryan specifically asked the “Dancing in the Dark” performer about just how much involvement he has with the forthcoming film. Those who may have been expecting the veteran guitarist to have a major hand in the work might want to pump the brakes, based on the comments he shared:

I’ve seen the scripts and I’ve talked to the director. They’re just putting it all together, so I don’t have an awful lot to say about it, but I’m excited about it happening. It’ll be an interesting story.

To be honest, it’s not all that surprising that Bruce Springsteen isn’t that heavily involved in production. Quite a few biographical movies don’t enlist the services of the people being portrayed and, in some cases, the creative teams don’t have that luxury due to subjects being uninterested, deceased or unavailable for other reasons. There are situations, however, in which the people being depicted are heavily involved, as Queen and former N.W.A. members were involved with Bohemian Rhapsody and Straight Outta Compton, respectively.

Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles a specific period of time in Mr. Springsteen’s life. The film tracks the musician during the early ‘80s, at which point he recorded his sixth album, Nebraska. The album received considerable acclaim when it was released in 1982, but its conception coincided with a rough time in Springsteen’s professional and personal lives. Because he’s not completely in the know, the rocker can’t say too much about the flick, though he still had some kind words to share about it during the RS discussion:

Yeah, it’s an interesting story, and the script is really good. I feel good about the whole project.

Scott Cooper’s resume – which includes Crazy Heart and Black Mass – is reason alone to be hopeful about the quality of the film. There’s also the fact that Jeremy Allen White has truly been committing to his work on the film, as he recently spoke about doing intense vocal training to nail Bruce Springsteen’s voice . Like the “Born to Run” singer himself, I’m confident that the film will be worth the wait and hope it serves as a fitting tribute to one of music history’s greatest contributors.

20th Century Studios has yet to announce an official release date for Deliver Me from Nowhere.