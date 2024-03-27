Jeremy Allen White’s Been Crushing It With The Bear And The Iron Claw, Now He’s Being Lined Up To Play A Major Rock Star

Although Jeremy Allen White has been professionally acting for nearly two decades, with him being especially known when he was younger from Shameless, the last several years have seen him blow up in a big way. This has chiefly stemmed from his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning performance as Carmy Berzatto on The Bear, one of the best Hulu TV shows, but he also collected attention for his performance as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw, which came out in December and earned a lot of positive reception. Amidst this success, word’s come in that White is being lined up to play rock star Bruce Springsteen.

This piece of casting news comes to us from Deadline, which is reporting that Allen is in talks to star as Springsteen in an upcoming movie titled Deliver Me From Nowhere. The movie follows Springsteen working on his 1982 album “Nebraska,” and it’s being adapted from the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes. Nebraska is one of Springsteen’s most popular albums, and he recorded the songs as demos on a 4-track cassette recorder. The track list includes “Nebraska” (duh), “Atlantic City,” Johnny 99” and “Highway Patrolman.”

In addition to Jeremy Allen White’s potential involvement in Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper of Antlers and The Pale Blue Eye fame is “circling” to write and direct, and he has prior experience helming a music-driven movie thanks to 2009’s Crazy Heart. The Gotham Group’s Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein are the driving force behind the project, which A24 is in talks to distribute, and Scott Stuber, Netflix’s former head of film, is already on board as a producer.

Although White certainly doesn’t boast a small film resume, if he signs on to Deliver Me From Nowhere, this has the potential to boost his big screen profile even further following The Iron Claw. This is assuming, of course, that filming doesn’t conflict with his schedule, as the actor is currently in the middle of shooting The Bear Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back. So if Deliver Me From Nowhere is looking to roll cameras soon, it may be necessary to find another actor to play Bruce Springsteen.

And for those wondering, yes, The Boss and his manager Jon Landau are “actively involved” with Deliver Me From Nowhere, with Deadline saying “more details” on that front “will be forthcoming.” Bruce Springsteen previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia” from 1993’s Philadelphia, and he was nominated in the same category for “Dead Man Walking” from the same-named 1996 movie. Springsteen’s songs were also featured extensively in the 2019 movie Blinded by the Light.

We’ll let you know if Jeremy Allen White ends up being cast as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. In the meantime, stream The Bear with your Hulu subscription, and if you have a Max subscription, keep an eye out for The Iron Claw’s arrival on that platform sometime in the coming months.