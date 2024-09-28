Bruce Willis’ The Sixth Sense Co-Star Haley Joel Osment Revealed The Sweet Ways He Kept In Touch With Him After The Film, And My Heart Is So Full

When The Sixth Sense was released in 1999, it was an instant hit. The psychological thriller made M. Night Shyamalan one of the most talked about directors in Hollywood, and Bruce Willis’s sentimental performance has stayed with audiences even after all these years. It’s been 25 years since the film was released, and Haley Joel Osment has been reflecting on his experience starring in such a big movie at a young age. He also opened up about his sweet, lasting relationship with Willis, who played his father in the film.

The former child star chatted with EW about the lasting impact The Sixth Sense had on him as he’s grown as an actor. The incredible '90s movie made Osment a star and earned him an Oscar nomination at just 11 years old. The experience must’ve been overwhelming for the young star, who has talked about hiding his identity in public .

Luckily, Willis continued to be a touchstone for Osment years after they wrapped the movie. The Die Hard actor kept in touch, checking in from time to time, and Osment reflected on the relationship, saying:

I heard from him a lot after it came out in those subsequent years. He'd leave voicemails at the house from time to time, just checking in. He would just call out of the blue, so sometimes it was in the lead up before travel. We went to Japan together twice, if I remember correctly, to open Sixth Sense in different cities. So he would call ahead of that, and then sometimes I would just come home from school and the answering machine would be blinking and it'd be him going like, ‘Hey, Haley Joel. Just saying hi.’ I need to find those old answering tapes. I know we preserved those. I know his daughters a little bit, but I have not spoken to him since the news of his health in recent years.

For context, Willis sadly was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a progressive condition that has led him to step away from acting. His family remains close to him, and they have been open about his condition to spread awareness.

Both before and after Willis’s diagnosis, many of his former co-stars have praised him for his character and the kindness he’s extended to them. Osment is no exception, as Willis made an effort to maintain a bond even after the movie wrapped. This was clearly a special experience for both actors, and the fact that they stayed in touch warms my heart.

Osment has spoken fondly of Willis before, and he has been asked about their bond even more recently as the film celebrated its 25th anniversary. He has not only spoken about Willis’ strong character, but also the gravitas he brought to The Sixth Sense and how much of an inspiration he was to Osment on set. The Oscar nominee has since gone on to star in shows like The Kominsky Method and Goliath with other movie stars. However, even with more experience under his belt, his time working with Willis seems to still stick with him as a career highlight.

While the Pulp Fiction star may no longer be in the spotlight, these comments from Osment show that his legacy goes far beyond Willis’s iconic roles . The kindness he showed to his younger co-star all those years ago and the way he continued to support him speaks volumes about the man behind the action star.

I hope Osment does find the heartwarming voicemails from all those years ago because those are irreplaceable memories.