Bruce Willis’ The Sixth Sense Co-Star Shares Kind Words About Him As The Film Hits Its 25th Anniversary

Haley Joel Osment is celebrating a significant milestone this week, as The Sixth Sense marks its 25th anniversary. As one of the best movies of the 1990s , the 1999 thriller, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, marked a career breakthrough for Osment, who was just 11 years old when he starred alongside Bruce Willis. The film's haunting narrative and mind-blowing plot twist turned it into a classic, earning the young star an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. Now, the 36-year-old is marking this most recent occasion by sharing some kind words about Willis.

Speaking with ET at the red carpet premiere of his upcoming 2024 movie release, Blink Twice, Haley Joel Osment reflected on his experience with the iconic film and Willis. Despite the passage of time, the memories remain vivid for him. "My memory of it is so strong," Osment shared, acknowledging how it feels like yesterday and more than two decades since The Sixth Sense brought him into the limelight. He also shared just how close he keeps co-star Bruce Willis to his heart, adding:

Oh, very close. It was so wonderful working with him and, I mean, I was so grateful to have had that experience and to meet this guy who was the epitome of a movie star and a really nice person.

The Sixth Sense not only propelled the A.I. Artificial Intelligence veteran actor into stardom, but it also ranks as one of Bruce Willis’ best movies , showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film, which grossed over $672 million worldwide, became a testament to the chemistry between its lead actors and M. Night Shyamalan's masterful storytelling.

The 25th anniversary of one of the best horror movies of all time coincides with a challenging time for Bruce Willis. He is currently battling frontotemporal dementia , a neurological disorder that affects his personality, behavior and language. This has shifted the focus from his iconic roles to a very personal fight. As we celebrate The Sixth Sense’s 25th anniversary, it's a poignant moment to honor the Die Hard star for his unforgettable performances and the strength and resilience that he and his family show in the face of his diagnosis.

As previously alluded to, this anniversary coincides with Haley Joel Osment's involvement in a new movie, Blink Twice, in which he co-stars with Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie and others. The film, helmed by Zoë Kravitz in her directorial debut, follows Frida, a cocktail waitress played by Ackie, as she is drawn into the glamorous yet dangerous world of a billionaire’s private island. Osment spoke highly of the collaborative atmosphere on set, describing the movie as an "intense thrill ride" with a team that felt like a close-knit unit. It's fitting that over two decades after starring in M. Night Shyamalan's acclaimed psychological thriller, Osment is a part of yet another entry in that genre.

The celebration of The Sixth Sense’s 25th anniversary highlights the lasting impact of its performances and the mark it made on cinema. Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment’s roles continue to resonate with audiences, ensuring the film's place in cinematic history. And here's hoping that Willis continues to garner love for his performance -- from fans and former co-stars alike. You can revisit the classic thriller by streaming it with their Max subscription .

Also, be sure to check out our schedule of upcoming horror movies to see what other spooky thrillers are headed to a cinema near you.