Haley Joel Osment Talks Bruce Willis, The Sixth Sense, And Protecting Blink Twice’s Twist Ending: ‘I Have A Long Tradition Of Not Revealing Things’
He was trained at a very young age.
Haley Joel Osment and M. Night Shyamalan didn’t invent the twist ending. But their contributions to the concept of a twist ending in the seminal 1999 smash hit The Sixth Sense absolutely made audiences more hyper aware of a possible rug pull, making all of us more savvy as viewers. Osment no doubt lived with the concept of The Sixth Sense’s surprise ending for the duration of his career, so it’s understandable why – while out promoting his appearance in Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice – he has to address his legacy of keeping secrets, and other things that he learned from Bruce Willis while working on that supernatural juggernaut.
Zoe Kravitz makes her directorial debut with Blink Twice, which once was called Pussy Island and stars Channing Tatum as a tech bro hosting a party on a private island, though nothing is as it seems. (Cue ominous music.) Our positive review notes that the twists in the final act will be talked for the rest of the year. Just, don’t expect co-star Haley Joel Osment to flap his lips. While speaking with People about this movie, and his experience on The Sixth Sense, The Boys standout explained that his work on Sense prepped him for protecting the goods. He said:
Nowadays, everything needs to be protected. Some of that comes from the Marvel Studios culture of, “Don’t Tell!” But in general, thrillers deserve to play out in theaters, with an audience unaware of the possibility of a twist. Yes, there is a twist in Blink Twice, which Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie discuss with CinemaBlend (if you choose to read that). But also, just go to the movie. Discover it for yourself.
The Sixth Sense already was getting a lot of attention this year, as the seminal movie from M. Night Shyamalan turns 25 in 2024. The director has been sharing stories about working with Bruce Willis on the movie. I even wrote a book about Bruce Willis that digs deep into his filmography, and celebrates his range and diversity of roles. When People asked Osment what he learned from Willis while working on The Sixth Sense, the actor candidly admitted:
Hopefully Haley Joel Osment is paying that attitude forward with other co-stars. Look for him in Blink Twice, and bookmark our guide to upcoming 2024 movies to help plan your next trip to the movie theaters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.