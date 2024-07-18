BTS Footage Of Bill Paxton Giving A Chaotic Tour Of Twister's Set Is Going Viral On TikTok, And Fans Can't Get Over Him Comparing It To Jaws

Ever since the excitement for the 2024 blockbuster film, Twisters , people around the world have been revisiting the 1996 film, Twister, which the new movie is based on. The film is a favorite for many, as there's a lot of nostalgia wrapped up in Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt storm chasing and being thrown around using old school practical effects. A new behind the scenes video from the '90s classic also went viral, showing Paxton running around the Twister set. He also compared the movie to Jaws, and a lot of fans are agreeing with his assessment.

The Crazy Twister Set Tour Led By Bill Paxton

The resurfaced behind-the-scenes video posted by Entertainment Tonight shows Paxton chaotically climbing on the Twister set. The Hollywood production is perfectly 90s, with actual twisted and destroyed stairs for the actor to climb on, as well as other faux debris on the ground. He almost falls a handful of times on the purposely unstable set piece, but like a true movie star, recovers gracefully. His charisma and silly charm is on full display, reminding audiences what made him so special. You can see the TikTok below:

It’s so fun to watch Paxton excitedly goof around the set all those years ago. The Titanic star sadly passed away in 2017 after a stroke, but his legacy as one of Hollywood’s premiere leading men lives on, and his son makes an appearance in this year’s Twisters . His energy and enthusiasm is reminiscent of his on-screen spiritual successor, Glen Powell, who is playing the Bill Paxton-esque role in the new movie. They clearly cast the right man for the job, and I can’t wait to see how Powell channels his predecessor in the summer disaster flick.

Bill Paxton’s Twister/Jaws Comparison

One of the most notable aspects of this behind-the-scenes peek at the making of Twister , is how Paxton foresaw the success of Twister. The movie was in production when Paxton recorded his silly tour for the news outlet, but he was already pretty certain of the film’s success and cultural impact. He compared the terror towards tornadoes after the movie’s release to be akin to Jaws, saying:

This movie's gonna do for tornadoes, I think what Jaws did for sharks.

For context, after Jaws was released in the summer of 1975, the fear of the ocean and sharks in Americans increased tremendously. Sharks became a common fear for many after watching Steven Spielberg’s mechanical one ravage the fictional Amity Island. Paxton’s suspicions were correct and the fear of tornadoes also became more prevalent after Twister was released. Commenters on TikTok also noted his accurate theory, and you can read some of their comments below:

Newman Music Academy: He was right about that thing he said about Jaws

kitastrophy_: ok but for me, this movie did do for tornadoes what Jaws did for sharks! I've been obsessed with both since childhood

supershanes90: The jaws reference was on point

levitucker735: Twister, Jurassic Park and Jaws. three movies I grew up watching too many times

One fan even pointed out just how accurate his prediction was, pointing out that filmmakers combined these fears into the Sharknado franchise. They said:

'Do for tornadoes what jaws did for sharks' wish I could have told him in that exact moment that there would one day be like 6 “Sharknado” movies

Paxton’s instincts were clearly on point, and the strong legacy of Twister has lived on, even igniting interest in a stand alone blockbuster sequel starring Hollywood’s buzziest young stars. This quote also shows why the Aliens actor was so great at selecting his projects, and why Paxton was the star of some of the best and most beloved films of all time.

