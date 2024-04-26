The 10 Best Movie And TV Romances With Lesbian Couples

Some kick-butt lesbian couples have genuinely won our hearts in both movies and TV – and today, we’re going to honor them.

We truly live in a time when some great projects have awesome representation for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether it’s the best LGBTQ+ TV shows or the best LGBTQ+ movies , there are so many options out there that have really shown love in all its forms and made television and film that much better.

Today, we’ll be discussing ten lesbian couples from movies and TV who honestly deserve all the praise in honor of Lesbian Visibility Day. While some of these couples have bisexuals as well (women who also like men), these pairings are all girl-on-girl and actually show what love is like.

(Image credit: Fox)

Santana And Brittany (Glee)

I’ll be honest and say that for my generation, Glee was everything, and Santana and Brittany were the couple on TV at the time. While both girls take up spots on the best Glee covers of all time , there’s nothing better than this relationship.

Brittany is bisexual, but in the end, she winds up marrying her best friend. Through six seasons, we see the rise and fall and rise again of these two, where no matter what, their love keeps growing stronger day by day. As a young woman, I remember seeing these two on Glee and thinking, “Huh…so it is okay to like another woman.” They truly changed me.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Carol And Therese (Carol)

While there are plenty of great LGBTQ+ movies out there, I think Carol is one of the best, and you should certainly check it out. The film tells the story of two women who fall for each other during the 1950s, leading to an affair.

The film, one of Cate Blanchett’s best movies , tells the story of Carol and Therese, two women who grow to love each other. Honestly, it’s one of those love tales that is pretty realistic, to the point where it truly makes you feel bad for the characters who live during the 1950s when people were not as accepting.

(Image credit: The CW)

Clarke And Lexa (The 100)

I loved watching The 100. Despite the ending, I still think it’s one of the best CW shows . It’s a very creative idea—one hundred delinquents sent down from a space station to reconquer the Earth after a nuclear war. That premise alone will probably make many want to watch.

Through its seven seasons, there were so many couples to follow, but arguably, the most known was Clarke and Lexa – or known as Clexa, a classic enemies-to-lovers relationship. Lexa was a leader on the ground, and Clarke was a leader of the delinquents, and while their love story didn't last as long as it should have, it was totally iconic.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Korra And Asami (The Legend Of Korra)

As someone who loves both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra (even if I think the former is superior), Korra and Asami were both a surprise and a delight to watch. The ending informed the audience that both of them, two women, were together now. And then, the comics further confirmed it.

They are both bisexual (as they both dated Mako from their friend group) but ultimately end up staying together.

Remember, this was a massive deal for Nickelodeon at the time. We had never been given direct confirmation from any show before about anyone being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, so this was a huge stepping stone for the ATLA franchise and children’s TV as a whole.

ATLA is known for its open conversations about sexuality and gender amidst a kick-butt storyline, and I, for one, will always be a fan.

(Image credit: Pyramide Films)

Marianne And Héloïse (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire)

If you’re looking for a more historical movie, check out the lead couple of Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The film is about a painter commissioned to paint the portrait of a young aristocrat and how they fall in love.

I love Marianne and Héloïse’s relationship. It evolves slowly and realistically, especially for the period they were living in. Be warned that this movie does not have your typical happy ending, but for those who want a compelling and complex lesbian relationship, this is the one to watch.

(Image credit: Freeform)

Emily And Alison (Pretty Little Liars)

There are plenty of mystery thrillers out there, and Pretty Little Liars is probably one of the most well-known. The show follows how a clique falls apart when its leader suddenly vanishes.

Emily and Alison are the perfect examples of what I would like to call a slowburn romance. Like, incredible slowburn. It was clear from the beginning that Emily always had a crush on Alison, but these two did not get together for many, many episodes. And even then, their relationship was ironically one of the most realistic out of all of these because life just happens, and they got through their own journeys. You have to love it.

(Image credit: ABC)

Callie And Arizona (Grey’s Anatomy)

Grey’s Anatomy is one of those shows that I’m quite sure will never end. During its two decades on the air, the series has seen several relationships come and go. One of those is Callie and Arizona.

In another case where one is bisexual, and the other is lesbian, these two doctors got together earlier on in the series. They had one of the most extended relationships out of everyone. Their love story is authentic and raw and, of course, has drama out the the wazoo (as is tradition with Grey’s), but the LGBTQ+ community loved them with a passion.

(Image credit: The CW)

Maggie And Alex (Supergirl)

Supergirl is one of those shows that became a hit based on its use of DC Comics material. It has a great story about Superman’s cousin and her powers. But Supergirl’s sister, Alex Danvers, is actually the star of this section, as is her relationship with Maggie, a homicide detective.

These two have probably one of the most relatable lesbian relationships. They become friends first. Maggie helps Alex come to terms with her sexuality and come out as well, and eventually, that leads to them getting together. They help each other grow throughout their time together.

(Image credit: The WB)

Tara And Willow (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

Another legendary lesbian relationship we have to discuss is Tara and Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show about a teenage vampire slayer took the world by storm, and this relationship was another huge step forward for proper representation in the media for lesbians.

While at first, Tara’s introduction to the series was surprising for fans, as they had never seen Willow as a lesbian, their relationship slowly became a massive part of the series. Furthermore, when it ultimately tragically came to an end, fans sent protests to the creators. They were everything to so many people.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Megan And Graham (But I’m A Cheerleader)

Last, we have Megan and Graham from But I’m a Cheerleader. This film is certainly one to watch if you love Natasha Lyonne because it’s the perfect coming-of-age teen comedy for young lesbians.

The film is about a young cheerleader who is sent to a conversation therapy camp, and there, through her relationship, she learns that she likes who she is and embraces her sexuality. The portrayal of Megan and Graham, from Lyonne and Clea DuVall, is legendary in many ways and is a must-watch for those who want a hilarious but realistic lesbian couple.

There are so many great options here to check out – and honestly, this makes me want to rewatch all these films and TV shows. I think it’s time for a marathon.