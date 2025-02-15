That Time Even Cher Was Fooled By Zendaya’s Gorgeous Homage Look: 'Cher Thought It Was An Old Dress’

From her viral Dune 2 outfits to going full tenniscore while promoting Challengers , Zendaya is absolutely Hollywood’s fashion it-girl right now. But a few months ago, something amazing happened between the star of some of the best Spider-Man movies and Cher. Zendaya presented the “Believe” singer at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In true Zendaya style, she turned up in a jaw-dropping ensemble that was a tribute to Cher. But apparently Zendaya was so spot on that Cher actually thought she was wearing an actual dress of hers.

For many years, American fashion designer Bob Mackie’s muse was Cher, between making the dress she wore at the 1986 Oscars when she wore a black feather headdress, the 1988 Oscars when she won for Moonstruck, along with and doing things like creating costumes for her Las Vegas residency in the early '00s. So when Zendaya was chosen to induct Cher at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her stylist Law Roach went to Mackie. As the designer told Etalk :

Zendaya wore an outfit that I had done for a fashion show actually, and she wanted something that kind of echoed Cher for giving her that moment in time. And it was interesting to see that happen. And Cher thought it was an old dress of hers. It wasn’t at all. It was something that I had done for a whole other project.

When Zendaya and Roach went to Mackie, the hope was to absolutely channel Cher, but little did they know they would fool her into thinking she picked an actual dress from her past. Check out Zendaya in Bob Mackie couture:

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Can anyone blame her? The sparkly gold dress from Mackie’s 2001 fall couture collection is absolutely is giving Cher! When Zendaya attended the event which took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio back in October, she had the honor of presenting the award to her through a four-minute speech, so of course she had to reference her history in fashion with Bob Mackie. On the carpet, Zendaya also wore a white silk satin trench coat with a gold collar and cuffs. Here’s some more photos from Law’s Instagram:

When Zendaya inducted her, she started her speech by asking, “Where do I even begin?” before sharing how her name is “just as legendary as her legacy” and she’s done it all “really, really well.” Zendaya spoke to Cher selling over 140 million records after “shattering so many stereotypes” for female vocalists.

Zendaya has had so many fashionable moments over the years , some of which could have never happened without Cher and Bob Mackie’s collaboration. Plus, both of them have become famous for using a singular name to be identified. We’ll never be over this look!