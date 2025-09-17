Margot Robbie And Jenna Ortega Brought Back ‘The Naked Dress.’ Why An Expert Says It Isn’t Just About 'Showing Skin'

I can still remember the moment Megan Fox stepped onto the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs wearing a sheer Thierry Mugler gown the likes of which I’d never seen before. The dress hugged her like it was wet, and she accentuated the look with a hairdo that also was giving “damp.” After that, the so-called “naked dress” exploded for a time on red carpets, fueled by the likes of “free the f-cking nipple” Florence Pugh and many other a-listers. Then the trend died down, until recently when the likes of Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega brought it back.

The two ladies are doing it in their own ways though, and an expert recently weighed in on why the look is so enduring, and why it’s not just about the “sheer” effect.

How Margot Robbie And Jenna Ortega Brought Back The Naked Dress

Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega’s celebrity fashion sense is not super similar, but both made headlines for bringing the naked dress back on the red carpet recently. Margot Robbie did it in this sheer gown for her new movie Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The gown was Armani Prive, and it made the rounds, as did her other corset dress silhouette this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega turned heads at the 2025 Emmy Awards in a jewel crusted number just barely covering some relevant bits. The Givenchy number from Sarah Barton turned heads and has been talked about all week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both looks are certainly of the “naked dress” variety, but they are different than the swishy tulle and mesh looks we’ve seen in years past, marking a resurgence of the trend rather than a continuation. But why has the look been so enduring? An expert recently spoke out, and said it’s not about showing skin.

Why The Naked Dress Red Carpet Trend Is Back

Speaking to Hello, stylist Megan Watkins (stylist at SilkFred) opened up about why she feels the naked dress has had staying power. She said it’s a “balance” thing, which makes total sense to me.

The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time.

The daring bit is why I would have guessed most celebrities are adding a naked dress or five into their wardrobes, but Watkins also said it’s “not” actually about showing more skin. It’s more like confidence armor on the red carpet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence.

When she puts it like that, it gives the naked dress a whole new meaning. And if beading and big, bold jewels are the look of the future, I’m all in.