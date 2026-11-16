Charlize Theron & Florence Pugh Stunned In Red & Pink, But Zendaya’s ‘Tree Trunk’ Dress Was Divisive

The Governors Awards kick off awards season these days, which means some of Hollywood’s best and brightest trekked across Los Angeles in a bunch of finery to walk the red carpet – or in this case, blue carpet. Some big names from Zendaya to Florence Pugh to Timothèe Chalamet and Glenn Close debuted some memorable celebrity fashion, and I just want to talk about some of the bold looks.

Charlize Theron And Florence Pugh Both Had Us Seated

Florence Pugh has been on a very romantic kick lately promoting East of Eden. She’s worn Victorian blouses with big ruffles , and there’s been a lot of puff in her sleeves lately . She did the opposite for the 17th annual Governors Awards. Her satin dress was form-fitting and very different than what we’ve seen her in promoting her Netflix show. But we’re getting close to Dunesday season , baby.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress was yet another winner from Valentino, who also made Pugh's infamous sheer dress. I'm still thinking about its ethereal nature.

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Charlize Theron also opted for a memorable color. She paired a red curve-hugging dress from Tom Ford with a red lip, and I just can’t stop looking at it. Plus there’s nothing like posing with your dog next to a bathtub to give a little extra allure.

Both looks were well-recieved, and lots of fans commented to Charlize with something along the lines of, “Red is definitely your color!” I mean, I can’t disagree with that.

Zendaya’s Governors Awards Dress Was More Mixed In Reception

Some did call Zendaya’s brown dress with hip pads “flawless,” while other comments mentioned it’s “giving sophistication and allure." Another post mentioned she could “wear a trashcan” and she’d still look “glamorous.” (Though that’s more of a compliment to Zendaya than the dress.) A subset of people also said Zendaya understood the assignment, as she’s doubtless wearing earth tones to kick off the Dune: Part 3 press tour, but some fans just could not get over the way the dress moved and hung, and the color also seemed to be an issue for some.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the comments about the dress itself noted it was a rare miss in her longstanding collaboration with Law Roach.

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Looks like a Tree trunk.

I am Groot.

I don't know yall.. Zendaya is my absolute favorite actress, but I am not loving this dress at all.

Zendaya is it.. the dress is nott :(

Are those armrests?

Zendaya takes so many fashion risks. She’s done the whole tennis method dressing thing . She once wore a C-3PO armored look and that was seemingly less divisive than this brown dress. I like that she tried something weird with these little side panniers. Despite it being vintage, I’ve certainly not seen much like it on the red carpet, and if this is her kicking off the Dune press tour, it’s certainly a memorable way to begin.

But did it smolder as much as Pugh and Theron? OK probably not.