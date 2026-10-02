Zoe Saldaña Rocked A Flapper-Inspired Sheer Dress At Event In Paris That Could Be Dress Of The Year

I’ve seen a bunch of remarkable sheer looks , and I’m always here for a little black dress moment . Now Zoe Saldaña has given us the best of both worlds. She wore a beautiful sheer flapper-inspired dress to an event in Paris recently, and I really think it might be one of my favorite dresses of the year.

The dress in question is by YSL, according to Saldana’s stylist, Petra Flannery , and the actress rocked it at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. It’s also completely sheer and features stunning and intricate patterns. While the image below does not show this, she paired the dress with a black jacket that she wore off her shoulders, strappy heels and a slicked-back hairdo. Truly, she looks stunning. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

I really think this might be one of my favorite dresses of the year. I adore how it plays into the little black dress trend, and I think it’s such a fabulous take on the naked dress. Plus, I’ve always loved fits that look like they could have been worn by a flapper in the 1920s, and this outfit certainly feels like that. It’s an ultra-modern take on the look; however, it fits the vibe, and I love it.

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Obviously, I’m here for the unique and one-of-a-kind outfits Florence Pugh has been rocking for the East of Eden press tour. Plus, there’s something to be said about JLo ushering in fall with a fur coat and a sheer black dress . And how can I forget the legendary looks being turned out by actresses like Zendaya and Anne Hathaway as they went on global press tours for multiple movies? However, sometimes it’s the simplest fits that make the biggest impact, and I think that’s what the Avatar actress is doing here.

Plus, I’ve always been a big fan of Zoe Saldaña’s style. It’s always been elegant, powerful and classy, and this look further proves that (even though it is also a bit edgy). I’m also taking this look in and really highlighting it, because the actress doesn’t have many projects coming out this year. So, her appearances on red carpets aren’t as frequent.

She did release Season 3 of Lioness on the 2026 TV schedule (you can stream that with a Paramount+ subscription ). However, other than that, she’s not expected to release another show or movie this year.

So, I’m taking the fashion moments where I can get them. I’m thrilled she’s spending time in Paris for Fashion Week, and I’m obsessed with this black flapper-like dress. Now, hopefully she goes to more shows so we can see more looks.

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In the meantime, I’ll be appreciating this sheer black dress and anticipating the next fashion moment from Saldaña that could very well be one of the best of the year.