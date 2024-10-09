Charlotte McKinney Slays In First Look At Exotic Dancer Slasher, But This Black Phone Tie-In Is What Has Me Hyped

Horror fans, prepare for an "exotic" first look at an upcoming horror movie ! Director Samuel Gonzalez Jr., who previously helmed the underrated The Retaliators, is back with his latest project, Stiletto—described as a throwback to classic '80s movie slashers . The film stars model-turned-actress Charlotte McKinney, and based on the first-look images just released, she absolutely slays as an exotic dancer. McKinney looks—pun intended—killer, but what has me excited is The Black Phone connection. The same team that created the iconic Grabber mask is behind this film's villain's mask, and that alone is enough to get horror hounds like me genuinely hyped.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting , we now have a chilling first look at Charlotte McKinney, who looks stunning but terrified at something—or someone—just offscreen. Could it be Stiletto's big bad, The Stiletto Killer? The talented SFX team at Collosum Studios, led by Jason Baker, gave us our first glimpse of the killer earlier this year with a teaser posted on Baker’s Instagram .

A post shared by Callosum Studios (@callosumstudios) A photo posted by on

In the post, Baker expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project, captioning the stunning image of the rather dapper killer with a heartfelt thank-you to the team. He wrote:

First look at the mask we created for the upcoming @stiletto_the_movie at @callosumstudios. Thank you @bdisgusting for the article and thx @samuelgonzalezjr @gigigustin @matthewhershfilms for the amazing opportunity!

Stiletto is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule and is described as a throwback, complete with a gritty, urban setting and a chilling mystery. According to reports , the story will center on Lyric, played by Gigi Gustin (Night of the Missing), who seeks vengeance for her sister, an exotic dancer brutally murdered a year earlier. On the anniversary of her sister's death, Lyric sets out to find the serial killer known as The Stiletto Killer, also dubbed Handy Handy, who continues to stalk and slaughter his favorite dancers.

Alongside Gigi Gustin and Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), the film boasts an impressive and diverse cast, including Colleen Camp (American Hustle), Swerve "Stephon" Strickland (Night of the Missing), Pancho Moler (3 from Hell), Meghan Carrasquillo (Hider in My House), and Friday the 13th Part 2 alum Russell Todd. The combination of fresh faces and seasoned horror movie actors promises a rollercoaster of emotions and high-octane horror.

But back to what’s already captivating me—the mask. Jason Baker, who worked with horror legend Tom Savini, designed the haunting face of Stiletto’s masked killer. In a statement, Baker expressed how much fun creating this terrifying new look was, saying he drew inspiration directly from the script, which he describes as "a morbidly beautiful mixture of beauty and carnage." He added, "We wanted something elegant and terrifying at the same time," an approach that promises to make The Stiletto Killer's mask both chilling and iconic. For my money, I think the team over at Collsum has nailed their goal.

For Gonzalez Jr., this project is a passion fueled by his love for 80s horror. He told Bloody Disgusting earlier this year:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I was a kid I would venture into the back section of the video store to find the most obscure 80s horror flicks I could find. I was fascinated with the ‘strange and unusual’ but most specifically, the early slasher cinema of that period. Stiletto follows in the bloody footsteps of those films we love so much but also pushes it to the cinematic limit, with memorable kills and a diverse cast of both up and comers and legends alike. It’s a true love ‘obituary’ and we can’t wait to introduce the world to The Stiletto Killer.

With Baker’s impressive track record of crafting iconic villains like The Grabber, combined with Gonzalez Jr.'s creative vision, Stiletto is shaping up to be a truly unique horror experience—one that seamlessly blends elegance with gut-wrenching terror. I can’t wait to see it. While Charlotte McKinney’s star power will no doubt attract plenty of attention, the beautifully grotesque design of The Stiletto Killer’s mask is sure to haunt fans' nightmares. This mask could easily earn its place among the most terrifying modern horror villains . Whether you're drawn to the nostalgic slasher vibes or the promise of jaw-dropping kills, Stiletto looks like it's set to deliver across the board.