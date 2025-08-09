KPop Demon Hunters Is Heading To Theaters After Breaking A Bunch Of Streaming Records, But There's A Catch

KPop Demon Hunters has been on the global Netflix Top 10 for seven weeks in a row now, making it not only the most successful of Netflix's 2025 releases , but one of the biggest Netflix originals of all time. Following all the records it’s been breaking as of late, the animated movie is officially coming to theaters later this month, but there’s a caveat fans should keep in mind.

Fans can officially buy tickets to see KPop Demon Hunters at select theaters across the country, which include options from chains like Regal , Cinemark and more for showings on August 23 and 24 right now, as Polygon noticed. The movie is getting a “sing-along event” where fans will be able to experience all of the hits from fictional K-pop bands HUNTR/X and Saja Boys with fellow fans who have been memorizing the lyrics to the chart-topping soundtrack over the past two months.

KPop Demon Hunters Is Heading To Theaters Later This Month

But here’s the catch I want to warn fans about: The movie is only playing in select theaters during that weekend, and each theater in New York City, for example (via Fandango), only has a couple of showtimes on each day to fill theaters. In other words, you’re going to want to get your tickets ASAP if you want to experience the movie on the big screen. Oh, and it’s kind of a bummer for people who have a subscription for AMC A-List, for example, because the event hasn’t been announced for that chain of theaters at the time of this writing.

The event is certainly an exciting development after we’ve spoken before about how we wish KPop Demon Hunters had gone to theaters in the first place, given how much of a success it has been. The Sony Animation movie was sent straight to streaming as part of the studio’s ongoing partnership with Netflix. Now that the movie has become a phenomenon on streaming, fans will have the ability to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous animation and infectious songs in a theater full of other people.

The Chart-Topping Success Of KPop Demon Hunters So Far

The records KPop Demon Hunters has hit since its release include becoming the first Netflix film to ever reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week . The movie is the fourth biggest English-language Netflix movie ever, and the most successful original animated movie to debut on the streaming service. Additionally, its music has become the highest-charting soundtrack of the year, per Billboard . “Golden” is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with most of the soundtrack on the list as well.

After we’ve been thinking about what a sequel could explore , it was recently announced that Netflix is currently working to turn the animated film into a trilogy, along with talk of a live-action movie and a stage musical. It’s no wonder there’s been so much going on for the movie, including viral videos like Stitch dancing to the soundtrack, given all its success.

So, now, if you’ve been hoping to see the movie on the big screen, now’s your chance, and I wouldn’t wait to snag your tickets!