Chris Pratt Is Back Recording Garfield Audio, See How He Celebrated

Love him or not, Chris Pratt has proved to be a rather consistent good luck charm for successful animated movies in his voice roles so far. That is between leading 2014’s The LEGO Movie and voicing Mario for 2023’s biggest animated movie of the year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Next, Pratt will be behind the voice of one lasagna-loving orange kitty with The Garfield Movie , which is among the upcoming 2024 movies . On that note, the actor just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself at work in the vocal booth.

Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account this week to share a selfie of himself in the recording booth reading lines as Garfield. Check it out:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

In mid-July, SAG-AFTRA issued a historical actors strike that barred Chris Pratt from recording audio for The Garfield Movie from that time until just a couple of weeks ago, when the strike officially ended after 118 days of picketing studios. With that in mind, Chris Pratt lost around five months of recording time. Even so, The Garfield Movie never moved its release date due to the delays of the strike. In fact, Sony even released The Garfield Movie ’s first trailer last week. Check it out:

Along with Chris Pratt leading the movie as Garfield himself, Nicholas Hoult is voicing Garfield’s owner Jon, Samuel L. Jackson is set to voice Garfield's father Vic, and Harvey Guillen will play Odie. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein are also among the cast, along with Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang.

More Garfield (Image credit: Columbia Pictures) After Chris Pratt Shared The First Look At Garfield, I Cannot Get ‘Pasta’ The Fan Comments

The movie has been in the works from Alcon Entertainment and Sony since 2016, when the project was announced . The latest Garfield movie, of course, follows the live-action/CGI hybrid movies from 20th Century Fox that had Bill Murray voicing the orange cat and Breckin Meyer as Jon. Murray voiced Garfield for 2004’s Garfield: The Movie and 2006’s Garfield: The Tail of Two Kitties.

With it being over 15 years since those films, Chris Pratt will be the voice behind Garfield that the children of this generation associate with the cat. That is, if the movie takes off. After nabbing the role, Pratt has previously said he was in “deep” research for the role , involving “mostly eating lessons” along with “licking myself clean.”

Chris Pratt is getting caught up on recording lines for The Garfield Movie ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on May 24, 2024. The movie is set to open alongside Furiosa and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. 2024 will be packed with exciting animated movies from already-beloved franchises, between Kung Fu Panda 4 hitting theaters in March, Inside Out 2 coming in June, Despicable Me 4 coming in July and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 headed our way next December.