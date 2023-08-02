Chris Tucker Is Hyped Up About A Rush Hour 4 Reunion With Jackie Chan

Some legacy-quels can hang in there, no matter how long they take to get made. For years this has been true when it comes to the proposed Rush Hour 4 project, which is apparently still in active development. A potential reunion between Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan is so exciting! It’s also something that Tucker has recently hyped up himself, stating his excitement to get back to the franchise that provided both men with a massive hit.

V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show recently had Tucker on as a guest, and the good and the bad surrounding this action/comedy franchise came up. Not too far removed from when Tucker singled out Rush Hour 3 as a sub-par effort, the comedian took the time to talk about his future career plans thusly:

You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like…I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it.

This new update comes about five years after we were told that Rush Hour 4 was “definitely happening.” Since then, we’ve seen both actors popping up in new projects on the 2023 movie schedule ; so it’s not like the boys have been sitting around the phone, waiting for this to happen.

Chris Tucker was recently part of the impressive Air cast . The film directed by Ben Affleck told the story of Nike’s efforts to build the Air Jordan shoe line. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan will be heard in the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , and he has a Netflix hit brewing with the new movie Hidden Strike.

No matter where they go, or what new credits are added to their resumes, the subject of Rush Hour 4 always seems to follow them. Sixteen years after Rush Hour 3 was released there’s still a demand for this third sequel to bring Detective James Carter and Chief Inspector Lee back to the big screen. But somehow, movement has been sporadic at best, and prolonged at worst.

Despite being undoubtedly hyped about the potential movie, Chris Tucker sounded a little apprehensive. In that same interview he codified a statement by saying that “if” it happens, Rush Hour 4 won’t be as compromised as its predecessor. A lot of uncertainty is in the air, despite the best wishes keeping this franchise alive for almost 20 years.

Perhaps that same power of fandom and nostalgia will make it all happen in the end. We’re all just going to have to keep waiting for more Rush Hour 4 updates, however, it's important to stay optimistic. As we wait to see what happens with this movie, and we work to keep the hype alive, you can see Chris Tucker in Air with a Prime Video subscription; and you can check out Jackie Chan in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is currently showing at at theater near you.