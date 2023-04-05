Air: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's New Movie Before

When it comes to some of the latest and greatest movies, you can’t get much better than Air . The new film, starring Matt Damon , Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and so many more, tells the story of how Nike created the famous sneaker brand, Air Jordans, because of the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan, before he was even the big star he'd eventually become.

The film is loaded with stars, and I’m sure you’ve seen at least one or two of them in something other than this film. Let’s get into the Air cast, and where you might have seen them before.

Matt Damon (Sonny Vaccaro)

First up on the list is the main man himself, Matt Damon, who plays Sonny Vaccaro in Air. Damon has been in Hollywood for some time, and has appeared in many films that have truly made him become a huge star. One of his breakout roles was in Good Will Hunting, alongside Robin Williams and Ben Affleck, where he also co-wrote the script with Affleck and won an Academy Award for it, but he’s been in many other roles besides that as well.

These include the Julia Roberts-led rom-com , Mystic Pizza, the Jason Bourne franchise, the Ocean’s trilogy, The Departed, Syriana, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Last Duel, Saving Private Ryan, True Grit, Ford v. Ferrari, and many more. He was also the lead of The Martian cast , where he truly shined and even earned an Academy Award nomination for the role.

Damon has also had some time in television as well, guest-starring on the popular show, 30 Rock , as well as a critically acclaimed role in Behind the Candelabra.

Ben Affleck (Phil Knight)

Next up is Ben Affleck, who plays Rich Knight. Affleck is actually also the director of Air, but it’s always awesome to see him take on a role in a movie that he is directing, like what he did with Argo.

Affleck has been in many movies, including Good Will Hunting, but some of his other big roles are in films that include Dazed and Confused, Armageddon, The Sum of All Fears, Hollywoodland, Gone Baby Gone, The Way Back, The Tender Bar, and more. He also portrayed Batman in the DCEU for several movies, and was also recently in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

Jason Bateman (Rob Strasser)

Jason Bateman has been in the business for some time, and he’s playing Rob Strasser in Air. Bateman has had a big career on television, with his career being revitalized by Arrested Development, and he gained even more acclaim for his main role in the Netflix series, Ozark . Besides this, he’s also appeared in many films.

Some of his best include Teen Wolf Two, Necessary Roughness, Hancock, the coming of age comedy Juno, Game Night, the great Zootopia ( which is getting a sequel from Disney), This Is Where I Leave You, Office Christmas Party, and more. Truly, so awesome to see him in a role such as this.

Chris Messina (David Falk)

Chris Messina plays David Falk in the film, and the actor has been around in movies and on TV for some time. Primarily, many know him from the sitcom, The Mindy Project, but he’s also been in many other famous television shows such as the HBO series, Six Feet Under , Damages, The Newsroom, The Sinner, and Gaslit. He was also part of the main cast of Sharp Objects.

Besides this, Messina was also in movies such as Julie & Julia, Ruby Sparks, Devil, I Care A Lot, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and Birds of Prey, among many others.

Matthew Maher (Peter Moore)

Playing Peter Moore is Matthew Maher, who is primarily known for his smaller roles in movies and television shows, but he’s had a few bigger ones that you might recognize him from. In terms of movies, he’s appeared in Four Letter Word, The Killer Inside Me, Live by Night, The Outside Story, Captain Marvel, Funny Pages and others.

On television, he has a main role on the hilarious HBO comedy , Our Flag Means Death, had a recurring role in Outer Range, and also appeared in a recurring role in Mozart in the Jungle.

Marlon Wayans (George Raveling)

Moving on, we have Marlon Wayans, a famous comedic actor who is taking on the role of George Raveling in Air. Wayans has had experience in a dramatic role before, where he had a main part in Requiem for a Dream back in the early 2000s, but he’s mainly known for his hilarious comedies.

These include many of the Scary Movie movies, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, The Heat, Norbit, A Haunted House and its sequel, and On the Rocks on Apple TV, as well as others.

He was the star of the popular television show The Wayans Bros. alongside Shawn Wayans, and was also the star of his own short-lived sitcom on NBC, Marlon. He recently had his own comedy special, Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, on HBO Max.

Julius Tennon (James Jordan)

Next up on the list is Julius Tennon, who portrays James Jordan, Michael Jordan’s father. Tennon is actually married to Viola Davis (another one of the stars) in real-life, so it’s cool to see them play a husband and wife together in this film.

Tennon has appeared in a variety of films prior to this, including The Woman King, Lila & Eve, Get On Up, the 2009 version of Fame, and more. For television, he appeared in many small guest roles, including How To Get Away With Murder, ER, The Jersey, The Closer, Criminal Minds, 7th Heaven, Walker, Texas Ranger and more.

Chris Tucker (Howard White)

Chris Tucker, a famous actor and comedian, plays Howard White in Air, and the actor has been around for some time in the movie industry. He acted in all the Friday films, as well as had parts in movies such as The Fifth Element, Silver Linings Playbook, Jackie Brown and Money Talks. He became even more well-known when he starred in the Rush Hour films alongside Jackie Chan.

Tucker has also had success in television with his stand-up comedy specials.

Viola Davis (Deloris Jordan)

Last but not least, we have Viola Davis, who plays Deloris Jordan in Air, Michael Jordan’s mother. Davis is a prominent figure in the acting world and has been in many movies for a long time. In 2022, she was the lead in The Woman King cast – with many people feeling she deserved an Academy Award nomination for it.

Some of her other major roles that she has been in include The Help, Fences, both Suicide Squad movies, Get On Up, State of Play, The Unforgiveable, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Life is Not A Fairytale, and more.

She was also the lead of the popular TV drama, How to Get Away with Murder, and portrayed Michelle Obama in The First Lady.

With such a star-studded cast, it’s no wonder we have seen all of these stars somewhere before their time in Air, and I for one can’t wait to see what they do next.