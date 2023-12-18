Civil War: Release Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know About The A24 Movie

Alex Garland, whose previous directorial efforts include Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men, all of which came after he made a name for himself writing movies like 28 Days Later and Sunshine, has long felt like someone with their pulse firmly on modern society. In spring 2024, Garland will give audiences perhaps his most frightening movie yet, Civil War.

The upcoming A24 movie , which is led by Kirsten Dunst , Nick Offerman, and several others on multiple sides of a massive conflict between the American government and rebel states, looks to be up there with everything else Garland has made over the years. If this is the first you’re hearing about it, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about Civil War, including its release date, trailer, cast, and more.

(Image credit: A24)

Civil War is coming to theaters on April 26, 2024, meaning there’s not all that much time until we get to see what Alex Garland has in store for us with his vision of a divided America on the precipice of annihilation. The latest A24 film joins a crowded pack of theatrical releases, as it shares a date with Unsung Hero and the Zendaya-led Challengers.

April 2024 will also see the arrival of the highly anticipated Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the latest in a recent series of film and TV projects based on the iconic kaiju.

Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny And Wagner Moura Lead The Civil War Cast

(Image credit: A24)

Though we don’t yet know the names of their characters, Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and Wagner Moura lead the Civil War cast. Based on what we’ve seen of the movie thus far, it appears as if the actors will be playing journalists covering the ensuing military conflict and civil unrest caused by various states rebelling against the movie’s version of the United States government.

When Civil War is released in April 2024, it will be Dunst’s first feature film since the 2021 release of Power of the Dog, which won an Oscar for Best Director (Jane Campion). Spaeny is coming off the success of her starring role in Sofia Coppola’s A24 biopic, Priscilla, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and almost certainly an Oscar nod. Moura last appeared in the 2022 animated film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which he voiced Wolf, a.k.a., one of the best DreamWorks villains to date.

Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons And Others Make Up The Supporting Cast

(Image credit: A24)

In addition to the three actors featured above, the Civil War cast also includes some great supporting actors who’ve made names for themselves on the big screen and in the world of TV over the years. One of those, Nick Offerman, will be playing the President of the United States, who is determined to defeat the rebel states through any means necessary. Jesse Plemons is also set to appear in an unnamed role, though what we’ve seen of him so far makes his character seem sinister to say the least.

Great character actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, whose credits include everything from Manchester by the Sea to the upcoming Dune: Part Two (he plays Thufir Hawat), also appears as another journalist traveling with Kirsten Dunst’s character on her journey across the battered and war-torn American landscape.

The Civil War Trailer Shows A Modern-Day America On The Brink Of Disaster

(Image credit: A24)

We got our first look at Alex Garland’s version of a divided America in December 2023 when A24 released the first Civil War trailer , which can best be described as a weaponized panic attack, as CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes put it. Though not a lot of details were revealed in the teaser, we did get to see a modern-day America on the brink of disaster by the time everything was said and done:

The trailer sets a dark, chaotic, and dangerous tone for what lies ahead for Kirsten Dunst’s character and her fellow journalists and Americans as they attempt to survive long enough to tell the truth of what’s going on. Air raids on American citizens, massive firefights in the nation’s capital, and uncomfortable interactions with unhinged folks make up the nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer.

Set In The Near Future, Civil War Follows A Journalist As She Races To The White House While Avoiding Capture Or Death

(Image credit: A24)

Set sometime in the near future, Civil War follows a journalist (Kirsten Dunst) as she and her team travel to the White House while also navigating the various dangers (and dangerous people) on the road to Washington, D.C. In a race against time and other parties, the team of photographers and reporters also have to avoid capture or death, as any journalist spotted in the area stands the chance of being shot on sight, as alluded to in the movie’s trailer.

We don’t know a lot of specifics about the plot at this time, but the nation is deeply divided, with 19 states having seceded, and a coalition made up of California and Texas (as well as a mention of a free Florida) giving this version of the U.S. government a vicious fight. Expect to know more about Civil War’s plot as we get closer to its release date.

Alex Garland Has Described Civil War As A 'Contemporary War Movie' That Was 'Difficult To Shoot'

(Image credit: A24)

Over the years, Alex Garland has given us one of the best sci-fi movies with Ex Machina, an all-time great zombie movie in 28 Days Later, and other gripping films before, between, and since. With Civil War, the writer-turned-director is making a “contemporary war movie,” as he told ScreenDaily :

Well, in the same way that you could say Ex Machina is sci fi, Devs is a tech thriller and Men is a horror film, Civil War is a war movie – a contemporary war movie. It was a staggeringly difficult film to shoot.

Touching on the “difficult film to shoot,” line at the end of his comment, Garland expanded and said that while physical production was completed by the time of the July 2022 interview, he was still having to decide on where and where not to include VFX shots in post-production. He described it as a “non-stop process at the moment.”



Alex Garland Has Said Civil War Could Be The Last Movie He Directs

(Image credit: A24)

Though Alex Garland has had a successful run as a director the past decade with movies like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men, the filmmaker told the Telegraph that Civil War could be the last film he directs and that he only plans on writing scripts for a while. However, we’ll have to wait and see if Garland stays true to that or returns to helm another movie at some point in the future.