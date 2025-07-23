‘She Told Him Straight Up’: One Big Demand Bianca Censori Allegedly Has For Kanye West As Their Marriage Continues

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s marriage continues to be a topic of conversation, especially as the pair continue to engage in headline-grabbing stunts. The inflammatory statements West has shared on social media and the risqué outfits Censori has worn in public have contributed to the attention they’ve received. While the two are still together, there have been persistent rumors of strife between the two spouses in recent months. Now, if an insider is to be believed, Censori has a demand for West.

Sources who are close to Ye and his wife previously alleged that the reason Bianca Censori (30) is up for the “nude stunts” she performs in public are due to a promise from her hubby. The “Jesus Walks” rapper (48) promised his wife that he’d turn her into a fashion icon not unlike his former spouse, Kim Kardashian. However, it’s been said that Censori has been disappointed by the lack of movement on that front, and a source for Radar Online now echoes that claim. Said person also alleges that Censori is losing patience with Ye:

He demanded that she trust his 'vision' 100 percent, and he's used that to get her to do some really humiliating things, with nothing to show for it. She's told him straight up that he needs to stop the showmanship and put in real effort toward launching her career. She's made it clear that if he can't back up his words with action, she's out.

The Ye/Censori’s marriage was revealed in 2023 months after the two tied the knot during a secret ceremony held in 2022. The aforementioned fashion stunts have taken place over the past several years with Censori wearing a variety of eccentric outfits, including one that social media users said looked like a condom. In February 2025, the duo drew considerable attention and backlash when Ye apparently commanded Censori to drop her fur coat and reveal a completely see-through outfit on the Grammys red carpet. Earlier this summer, Censori also wore lingerie made out of candy.

Despite the claim that Bianca Censori is “looking to work her way to the top of the fashion industry,” it was previously said that she didn’t feel good about the Grammys stunt. It was reported weeks later that Censori wanted to leave Kanye West but had a hard time doing so. By April, West released the song “BIANCA,” with which he claimed that Censori left him but, later that month, the couple was spotted at a sex shop and said to still be together.

What supposedly turned things around in the marriage was an “ultimatum” from Ye’s Mrs., who allegedly proposed that they spend a month at a holistic spa in order to improve their relationship. Based on what the general public knows, that decision seemed to have done the trick, but rumors of marital strife are still floating around.

Of course, the claims about Bianca Censori only dressing as she does in order to gain notoriety as a fashion mogul can only be taken with a grain of salt at this time. If that’s true, though, this latest report suggests that a lack of forward momentum could lose Kanye West his latest wife.