Fans Are Rallying Over David Corenswet Starring In An Emily Henry Adaptation, And I'm Obsessed With The Author's Reaction To It

David Corenswet is the new heartthrob on the block thanks to the Superman release dominating the box office the past couple of weeks. As we look forward to the actor’s budding career as a big movie star, romance fans have already mentally cast him in one of the upcoming Emily Henry adaptations, and I love that the author herself is getting on board, too.

Emily Henry Fans Have Been Rallying Behind David Corenswet Starring In Book Lovers

Five words: David Corenswet as Charlie Lastra. That’s the realisation that has dawned on a lot of fans of Emily Henry books as the world has gotten to know the new Superman actor. A Book Lovers adaptation has been in the works since 2023, with Girls producer Sarah Heyward writing the script. But, casting is not yet underway. So, the fans are sharing their two cents on who should be in it.

Check out what one fan said on Twitter:

I haven’t seen Superman yet (going tomorrow) but I need David Corenswet to play an Emily Henry man (specifically Charlie in Book Lovers, please)July 13, 2025

Now, Book Lovers follows a literary agent named Nora Stephens who goes on a getaway to a small town in North Carolina after her sister convinces her to take a break from her demanding job (and workaholic tendencies). There she runs into a work colleague named Charlie Lastra, who is an editor in the book business.

Their sexual tension is immediate, and they have a common passion for romance books, but their past run-ins have set them up to be more enemies than lovers. But, as they continue to be thrown together during Nora’s August getaway, they start to change their perspectives on each other.

Corenswet would honestly be perfect as the tall, serious literary agent, and I have to agree with this comment:

David Corenswet needs to be in one of the Emily Henry adaptions asap.July 15, 2025

The character is described as a tall, dark and handsome type who dresses really well and is punctual, forward and rather sarcastic, but a big sweetie on the inside. No wonder fans (like the one below) are clamoring over the idea of Corenswet playing him!

Not now sweetie, mommy's liking every post about David Corenswet being suggested to play Charlie Lastra in the Book Lovers adaptation pic.twitter.com/5jGNmXt1x3July 21, 2025

Could it happen? We do know that David Corenswet could be busy with upcoming DC movies following the success of Superman, but another film has yet to be greenlit quite yet, so he could certainly be in non-Superman related movies and TV shows in the near future.

So, as @stylesgala said in a tweet with nearly 5 thousand likes:

IF YOU’RE IN LINE FOR DAVID CORENSWET AS CHARLIE LASTRA STAY IN LINE!

Truly, stay in line folks, because not only have fans commented on this prospect, the woman who created Charlie Lastra has too.

I Love Emily Henry’s Reaction To David Corenswet Fan Casting

Amidst all the love for David Corenswet for a leading role in Book Lovers, one fan reached out to Emily Henry directly on Instagram. Here’s how the author responded (per X ):

Get him on board and I’m in💯

And, you know what’s better? Fans also noticed that Emily Henry has started following the actor on Instagram! Check it out:

📲 Emily Henry started following David Corenswet on instagram. pic.twitter.com/VWEke2N59HJuly 21, 2025

How fun would it be if fans of Book Lovers actually helped cast the movie? I’m loving that Emily Henry is digging the casting, and perhaps even making it happen after fans have been discussing it online.

Now, it's time to manifest, folks. Let's make this happen! Meanwhile, we'll keep you posted on Book Lovers and all the other upcoming book adaptations on the way. The first Emily Henry movie is People We Meet On Vacation, which is coming to Netflix on January 9, 2026.