The Penguin Season 2 Is Still Up In The Air, But Another Big DC TV Show Just Got Great News From HBO Max

We’re coming up on a year since The Penguin premiered on HBO, and the show’s been getting a lot of renewed attention thanks to its six nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. Alas, it still remains to be seen if The Penguin Season 2 will happen, with 2027’s The Batman: Part II being the only confirmed project set to continue Matt Reeves’ saga revolving around Gotham City’s Caped Crusader. However, there’s another upcoming DC TV show that just got a major update, though this one will be an exclusive for those who have an HBO Max subscription.

When DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the DC Universe franchise’s opening Gods and Monsters slate in early 2023, Booster Gold was one of the TV shows unveiled. Updates on this particular series have been few and far between since then, but today brings word from Deadline that Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins has been tapped to write the pilot. If Booster Gold gets a series order, Jenkins is also expected to serve as showrunner.

I’m glad this step forward has been taken, as Booster Gold is one of those characters who deserves to be known by a larger audience. In the comics, Michael Jon Carter hails from the 25th century and was disgraced college football player who stole various pieces of superhero tech while he was a night watchman at the Metropolis Space Museum. He then used a Time Sphere to travel back to the present day with a reprogrammed security robot named Skeets to achieve fame and glory as a superhero.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Watch The Penguin and plenty of other DC TV shows, as well as Our Flag Means Death, by signing up for HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, or prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Booster Gold has previously been portrayed in live-action by Eric Martsoff in Smallville and Donald Faison in Legends of Tomorrow, but this Booster Gold TV show has the potential to kick the character’s popularity up a few notches. Booster is also one of DC’s more comedic superheroes, so David Jenkins is a good pick to write this show’s pilot given his experience. Assuming Booster Gold moves forward to series, this would resume Jenkins’ relationship with HBO Max, as Our Flag Means Death aired for two seasons on the streaming platform.

This news of Jenkins’ involvement follows five months after it was claimed that Danny McBride had previously been tapped to be Booster Gold’s showrunner, but he became “too busy” and “lost interest” in the project. There was also a time when Kumail Nanjiani was rumored to be playing Booster in the DCU, but James Gunn eventually debunked this. Waller and Paradise Lost are among the other announced live-action DCU shows that are coming together more slowly.

Fingers crossed that we learn if Booster Gold will get a series order before the year is over. For now, the next live-action DC TV show up is Peacemaker Season 2, which premieres on HBO Max next month. Then in early 2026, Lanterns will explore the Green Lantern mythology in the DCU on HBO.