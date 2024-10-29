Johnny Depp Is Finally Ready To Make A Major Hollywood Comeback And The Amazing Spider-Man Director Is Involved

Before the infamous Depp Vs. Heard trial, Johnny Depp’s face was all over the big screen throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s. His greatest roles that have truly brought out his versatility and range have included playing Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow, Sweeney Todd, and more. Two years after a verdict was announced in Depp’s favor , the Oscar-nominee is finally ready to make a major Hollywood comeback and it involves The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb.

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, as seen in the Netflix docuseries Depp V. Heard , interrupted the momentum of his acting career. Due to the massive attention both parties faced during the trial, Depp’s career faced consequences like being reportedly dropped out of the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot and Fantastic Beasts where he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen .



After a verdict was reached where the 21 Jump Street actor was paid $1 million by Heard’s insurance, Johnny Depp is finally ready to make a major Hollywood comeback with The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb on board. According to a Lionsgate press release, Johnny Depp will be reuniting with frequent co-star Penélope Cruz in the upcoming thriller Day Drinker about a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious day drinker who get wrapped up in a criminal underworld. Lionsgate Chair Adam Fogelson commented about high hopes for the upcoming movie as well as the gifted talent who will be part of it:

Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life.

I’m already excited for this new project to get up and ready. Other than Marc Webb doing a great job constructing action sequences, another superb quality involves creating chemistry between his leads like we’ve seen in The Amazing Spider-Man films and 500 Days of Summer. I have a good feeling that Webb will deliver plenty of steamy scenes between Depp and Cruz we'll enjoy seeing.

Day Drinker will also be produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, responsible for the John Wick franchise, and Adam Kolbrenner who’s produced The Tomorrow War, Free Guy, and Prisoners. We also can’t ignore that Fast X screenwriter Zach Dean will be involved in the project. With all of these important names from successful action films coming together to make this upcoming thriller, I have a feeling we’ll be getting an entertaining piece of high-stakes action to be excited about.

Lionsgate’s new film will present the fourth collaboration between Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz who shared the screen together in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. The two are such good friends that the Spanish actress defended Depp during the Amber Heard court case who she said provided him “sweetness, protection and kindness” when they worked on Pirates together. With a fourth collaboration under their belt, I’m sure their chemistry in Day Drinker will continue to go strong.

The What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor has slowly been making a career comeback. His first post-trial movie Jeanne Du Barry debuted at Cannes and was greeted with a seven-minute standing ovation . Depp also directed his second movie in 27 years called Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness portraying 72 hours of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani’s life. The American actor also has The Carnival at the End of Days expecting to be filmed in January where he’ll be playing Satan. The bankable star even has new teeth to show he’s ready to turn his health and career around. Considering Jeanne Du Barry and Modi were both smaller-scale projects, something tells me a blockbuster like Day Drinker will put Depp’s name back on the map.



Johnny Depp collaborating with Marc Webb is the Hollywood comeback we’ve all been waiting for. With Webb’s knack for visuals and emotional depth and Depp's multiskilled range coming through in a new role, I don’t see where we can go wrong. Take a look at our upcoming 2025 movie releases in case Day Drinker ends up there.