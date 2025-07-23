How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband Allegedly Feels About Her Past Relationships And More Being Brought Up In Her Upcoming Biography
Has he been gooped?
Gwyneth Paltrow has been an A-list actor for decades, so the public has followed both her professional and personal life. And while Paltrow's Oscar win helped her make headlines, so have her famous relationship. A biography about the actress turned business mogul is coming out, and an alleged insider revealed how she and husband Brad Falchuk feel about it going into her dating history.
Amy Odell's Gwyneth: The Biography will release on July 29th, and is expected to be a detail-oriented look at Paltrow's life and career. That includes her relationship with Brad Pitt and other famous exes. An anonymous insider spoke to Star Magazine, and claimed that the book's impending release causing anxiety. They allege:
The tea is scalding. While the identity of this source is a mystery, they claim that Falchuk is worried about the "exciting" stage of Paltrow's life coming back to the forefront. What's more, he has reportedly not been pleased when the subject of her exes have come up throughout the years.
This report claims that Falchuk is "can’t help but feel triggered" when it comes to his wife's history being "dredged up again." If true, I can only imagine how Paltrow's birthday message to her ex Chris Martin made him feel. Later in that report, the same anonymous insider revealed how the Glee guest star feels about the impending biography written about her, claiming:
Honestly, who could blame her? While we all have exes, having your former relationship explored in a book is a uniquely Hollywood experience. And the biography is expected to feature Paltrow's relationship with Ben Affleck, as well as her famous coupling with Brad Pitt.
So if this source is to be believed, the forthcoming release of Gwyneth: The Biography is serving as a stressor for both Paltrow and Falchuk. And I'm curious what their reaction will be once the book is released to the general public.
Aside from her famous relationships, I have to assume the biography will also focus on Paltrow's famous ski crash lawsuit. While she was the victor in court, it's still another moment in her life that she might not want explored in this way.
Gwyneth: The Biography will arrive July 29th, so the anticipation is about to end. As for Paltrow, she has a few upcoming projects coming up on the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see how many headlines come out of the new book, and if Brad Falchuk or Gwyneth herself decide to weigh in.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
