This Ab-Filled Video Of Dylan And Zac Efron Playing Golf Shirtless Played Like Five Times Before I Realized It Was On A Loop

It’s no longer a secret that Zac and Dylan Efron have some great family genes, as evidenced earlier on in the 2025 TV schedule when Dylan joined Season 3 of The Traitors. Now that he's no longer only recognized as just 'Zac's brother,' both siblings have their established platforms to join their notable looks. Speaking of, this mesmerizing ab-filled clip of the Efron bros playing golf proves why both have skin in the (good-looking) game.

The brotherly day on the greens was posted jointly by the two to their Instagram’s with the simple caption of ‘Sticks.’ While the video of their game is pretty straightforward, the take away is clearly the handsome shirtless brothers. And the course they were playing on seems just as gorgeous (and a little reminiscent of High School Musical 2). Without further ado, here are the Efron’s tearing it up golfing:

Am I not alone in letting it play a few times over? I hope so! I thought I might have been watching a full 18-hole competion, but no, it was just a few seconds of a single clip playing over and over and over again, without a lick of complaining from anyone present. Okay, so maybe that didn't actually happen quite like that, and maybe I knew all along. But I'll never tell.

At the same time, I of course also enjoyed just catching a glimpse of their relationship, as they seem like they'd be. fun to hang around with. But the comments surely confirmed plenty of my initial thirsts and feelings watching the clip.

First, the amount of people referencing High School Musical 2’s “Bet On It,” was life-affirming. But, of course, people pulled up with all kinds of naughty thoughts, ranging from thanking their parents to questioning their previous opinions about golf. Here are a few of the highlights:

So happy there’s not a limit on how many times Instagram allows me to replay a video. - tune2tunde

What kind of a fever dream am I in 😅- tay_renaee

Thank you Mr. And Mrs. Efron. So. Much. 👏😍- ash_wells

My brain stopped working for a good 20 seconds - bravobuds

Stop it. Golf isn’t supposed to be hot - itsme.lisap

The joint outing really is a hole-in-one affair. Before this post, we’ve seen proof that both brothers aren’t afraid to show off their bodies. Very recent examples for the sibs professional endeavors include Dylan's cheeky Old Navy ad and Zac’s on set Judgement Day pic, to name just two out of their personal catalog. But, as mentioned and reiterated throughout, plenty fans, like me are thankful to enjoy this boys day.

It’s a stellar addition after Dylan’s debut and win on Season 3 of The Traitors (available with a Peacock subscription) and Zac’s cameo on The Studio (via Apple TV subscription). What’s to come seems just as fun. The newbie seems to just be starting with brand deals and partnerships (a la the Old Navy ad). Meanwhile the Neighbors alum is working on the aforementioned new comedy Judgement Day with Will Ferrell and has bagged another a24 film, the thriller, Famous.

While we wait for their next professional efforts, or personal joint posts, the Efron’s golfing shirtless will suffice just fine. It’ll likely be looping continuously at the back of my mind for the rest of the day.