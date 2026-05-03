I’m Cracking Up Over The Way Conan O’Brien’s Toy Story 5 ‘Roll’ Was Offered To Him

Toy Story 5 is set to expand the mythos of Disney and Pixar's beloved franchise and, with that, we have some new characters voiced by some A+ talent. One of those newcomers is Conan O’Brien, whose toy role in the sequel is that of a potty-training tech toy named Smarty Pants. The notion of O'Brien voicing such a character is funny on it's own. However, I have to say, what really has me laughing is the way in which the beloved comedian and host was offered the role.

One of the best things to look forward to in each Toy Story movie (streaming with are Disney+ subscription) is meeting fresh, new toys that shake up the story. In the case of Conan O’Brien, director Andrew Stanton told EW that the former Late Night headliner “said yes right away” when offered the “roll” of a potty-training toy. The message Stanton sent O'Brien to pitch him the character was also shared with the news outlet, and I can totally see why O'Brien signed on so quickly:

Dear Conan, Smarty Pants is a toddler's learning device for potty training who makes Jessie the yodeling cowgirl's life a living hell. He has only two buttons: No. 1 and No. 2. He had one job in life and he completed it in record time. Since then, he's been left outside in an abandoned play school shed, batteries run down, lying in sleep mode like the town drunk. Smarty is sarcastic, brash, funny, slightly embarrassing to be around, but beneath all that crap, he has a heart of gold. You will not have to act for this roll..

No, “roll” is not a typo there. Instead, it's just a hilariously clever nod to the toilet-training tech tool with a heart “beneath all that crap.” Honestly, shout out to Stanton for filling that letter with so much potty humor and being able to convince the Emmy winner to join his latest Pixar flick.

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(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

While O’Brien jokingly spoke about being “self-taught” in toilet-training, he also recalled being a toy aficionado, thanks to his childhood love of G.I. Joe and Smokey the Bear. I'd say O'Brien is the perfect person to voice a glorified toilet-training toy. But don't think that this character is only around to be the butt of toilet jokes (no pun intended).

Based on what we know about Toy Story 5, our favorite toys are facing the threat of being replaced by A.I. technology. Per EW, Smarty Pants’ introduction will serve as an emotional story for Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl, who meets the forgotten toy in the house she used to live in with her first little girl, Emily, who previously abandoned her. Considering Conan O'Brien's strong acting chops (which he expertly displays in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), he'll generate some laughs and maybe some tears as part of this subplot.

I'm hoping Toy Story 5, as a whole, will make for an entertaining experience. The details and footage that have surfaced at this point suggests we're in for a darker installment in the franchise. Additionally, the trailer teases sweet nods to the OG films in the franchise. Smarty Pants won't be the only source of comedy either, as fans are already talking about Woody's viral bald spot.

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Check out the Toy Story films, and their spinoffs now, using Disney+! Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month, or they can save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for an entire year.

Still, after reading Andrew Stanton's offer letter, I'm definitely going to be keeping a close eye on Conan O'Brien's Smarty Pants when I see the movie. I'm confident that O'Brien will crush it and, if all goes well, this could end up becoming a signature "roll" for him. (Sorry, I just couldn't help myself.)

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Make sure to check outToy Story 5, which hits theaters on June 19th as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, read up on other upcoming Disney movies headed to theaters this year.