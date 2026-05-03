Sharon Stone Dropped A Bikini Post For Her 68th Summer, And Pom Klementieff, Laura Benanti And More Shouted Her Out

Few actresses manage to achieve the kind of icon status that Sharon Stone has notched over the course of her illustrious career. The Oscar-nominated actress has plenty of film and TV credits under her belt, and she continues to add to her filmography. Now 68, Stone has firmly landed on “queen” status, and it’s lovely whenever she receives her flowers. To that point, Stone recently received love after she shared a photo of herself in a bikini, as Pom Klementieff, Laura Benanti and others showed her some serious love.

Stone is quite active on social media, where she treats her followers to some truly sweet posts. Just recently, she really drew some positive attention when she shared the aforementioned swimwear photo on Instagram. Stone’s post referenced the imminent arrival of warmer months, and this comes ahead of what will be her 68th summer. Check out the snapshot of the Casino star, which shows her basking in the sunlight and foliage in front of a pool:

A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) A photo posted by on

The fan-favorite actress looks downright lovely, and she’s certainly getting me pumped for the prospect of warmer weather. What’s really delightful about this post, though, is the sheer amount of buzz it seems to be creating. As of this writing, the post has amassed over 139,000 likes and, of course, there’s that slew of celebrity reactions I mentioned. Take a look at what Benanti, Klementieff, Leslie Mann and more had to say:

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🔥🔥🔥 - Pom Klementieff

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 - Laura Benanti

❤️ - Leslie Mann

My love. GORGEOUS. ❤️❤️ - Uzo Aduba

🔥🔥🔥- S.E. Cupp

❤️🔥🔥🔥 - Sophie Monk

It’s lovely to see fellow stars and media personalities shouting out Sharon Stone, who’s really working that bikini. There’s just so much to love about Stone, from her boldness as an artist to the no-nonsense and candid approach she possesses when doing interviews. She’s truly a legend for a myriad of reasons and, more recently, it’s been delightful to see her emerge as a positive force within the social media landscape.

What I find to be particularly interesting are the anecdotes that Stone shares about her experiences within the entertainment industry. For example, she previously opened up about her wild time hosting Saturday Night Live, which involved some audience members storming the stage. Fellow stars have also shared cool stories about Stone, including Leonardo DiCaprio, whose salary for 1995’s The Quick and The Dead was actually paid by Stone.

Unfortunately, not all the stories Sharon Stone herself has shared have been positive, including her recollection of being pressured to sleep with co-stars to build chemistry. However, despite any negativity, Stone continues to thrive and land roles. (Her portrayal of a power-hungry baddie in Nobody 2 is one of the more recent performances Stone has given that I really enjoy.) So here’s to plenty of future gigs for Stone as well as plenty of other summers during which she can sport a bikini.

Stone’s next film is the comedy film In Memoriam, which also stars Marc Maron, Lily Gladstone, Judy Greer, Justin Long and more. This 2026 movie schedule entry will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.