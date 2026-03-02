I Asked Toy Story 5’s Director About Woody’s Bald Spot, And I Loved His Thoughtful Response

Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is one of the biggest titles set to grace the 2026 movie schedule and, while it doesn’t debut for another few months, fans are already talking about it. The legacy sequel’s latest trailer, which features references to the original film, has really been sparking discussions. One big point of discussion has been the reveal that Woody will have a bald spot in the film. CinemaBlend had to ask director Andrew Stanton for his take on the visceral responses to that, and I really loved his thoughtful take.

In the heavily-discussed Toy Story trailer, the bald spot is revealed after Woody takes off his hat upon reuniting with Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and co. in Bonnie's room. The shine from Woody’s thinning area briefly blinds his friends, with triceratops Trixie even quipping, “Someone needs a brown marker.” Plenty of fans were amused and also in their feelings about the funny reveal, as some commenters online said it made them feel old. When asked about the response to Woody’s hair loss, Stanton provided a great perspective:

Well, I was hoping they would enjoy it as much as people seem to be. That's the one link that I would make between In the Blink of an Eye and Toy Story 5 is that they both embraced time fully.

(Image credit: Pixar)

In the Blink of an Eye is Andrew Stanton’s latest film, which tracks the history of the world using three interconnected stories set within different time periods. While the sci-fi drama is clearly very different from Stanton’s newest Pixar romp, I love how he links them together, and it makes sense. Blink truly does commit to the concept of time and how events in different time periods can have an impact on the future. And, with Toy Story, Stanton and co. aren’t shying away from the fact that a considerable amount of time has passed in-universe.

To that point, Woody’s bald spot is a further indicator of just how much time has passed and how much he, in particular, has been through. So, from a narrative standpoint, it definitely makes sense for some of Woody’s brown hair to have faded with time. At the same time, it serves as a funny gag, and I’m curious as to how often it comes up in the upcoming Pixar movie.

Based on the comments he shared about his new animated film thus far, Stanton – whose Pixar directorial credits include Finding Nemo and WALL-E – seems to have put a lot of thought into this latest Toy Story film. In the movie, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang are fearing extinction, as technology begins to take over kids’ playtimes. Their concerns are seemingly realized when Bonnie receives a new tablet named Lillypad. While fans have had their questions about the merits of a fifth film in this franchise, it’s hard to argue that the plot does hold relevance pertaining to our society today.

Andrew Stanton isn’t an Oscar-winning filmmaker for nothing, as he truly knows how to tell stories. So, as a life-long fan, I’m definitely curious to see what he does with this latest Toy Story film. Chances are that, in time, he’ll also shed light on the rationale behind many of his creative decisions on the film. More immediately, though, I’m also wondering if someone like the Cleaner (from the second film) will indeed address that bald spot or if Woody will decide to keep it by the end of the movie.

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19 and, in the meantime, prep for the film by streaming the first four installments on Disney+. Also, check out Stanton’s In the Blink of an Eye, which is now streamable with a Hulu subscription.