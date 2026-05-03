Dwayne Johnson Was Pulled Over By The Cops, And Kevin Hart Could Not Stop Clowning On Him

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are quite the dynamic duo, having made several films together now. Their comedic antics -- both on and off-screen -- have been well documented and, later this year, they'll appear together in the 2026 movie release Jumanji: Open World. While I love their on-camera work, I love that the two co-stars have a history of trolling each other behind the scenes. And that tendency to bust chops was also present when Hart humorously chastised Johnson after he was pulled over by cops.

Just recently, TMZ acquired video showing The Rock being stopped by the police days ago due to having tinted windows on his car. (For context, that minor detail constitutes a traffic violation in LA.) No harm seemed to have been done on that front, overall but, then Hart entered the chat. While walking by Miami’s Carbone Beach Club, the comedian was asked by a paparazzi if he was responsible calling the cops on his friend and colleague, and Hart had a humorously blunt response:

Was I the one that called the cops on The Rock? No, but I would. I fucking would…. Because he’s a piece of shit, that’s why.

Let the record show that Kevin Hart was just being his usual funny self, and that POS comment is another over-the-top jab aimed at his good buddy. Johnson previously shared the truth about his friendship with Hart, in that the two really do have love for each other and have “the best time.” Also, calling the cops on his “brotha” would be a whole new level of pranking that I’m sure the pair would never ever resort to. (At least, that's what I'd assume.)

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Still, if trolling were an Olympic sport, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart would be standing on the podium playfully arguing about who would bring home the trophy. Whether they're destroying each other through hilarious impressions or slapping faces with tortillas on TikTok, there's never a dull moment with these two.

More recently, when Hart and Johnson reunited for Jumanji 4, they continued to roast each other. For example, the Smashing Machine actor found out the Philly native was filming him eating on set without him noticing. While Johnson jokingly said he wanted “to punch” his pal, he settled for “belly laughing” at Hart’s hilarious commentary instead.

And the hilarity continued in a BTS video which showed Hart complaining about sitting in the back seat of a car. Johnson roasted him about that, which led to Hart delivering so many humorous f-bombs while being roasted for his short legs.

Now, when it comes to the cop situation, I'd love to hear The Rock respond to his buddy's playful claim that he called the fuzz. It wouldn't be surprising to me at all if Johnson were to have a great one-liner of a response. For right now, though, I'm just chuckling over Hart's expletive-filled take on the traffic stop.

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Make sure to add Jumanji: Open World to your watchlist, as the film opens in theaters on Christmas Day. Fans of Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will surely want to be seated for the franchise capper.