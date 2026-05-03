Why The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Box Office Debut Win Was Such A Slay For Meryl Streep And Emily Blunt
Two nods from Miranda Priestly, if not an outright smile.
Anyone who checked out last week’s box office numbers, when Michael Jackson told Mario to beat it, may be shocked to see just how much the Top 10 list has changed. Five of the movies that hit the 2026 movie schedule this weekend have claimed spots, giving the list below a major overhaul, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 slaying the competition as if it were a runway on fashion week. I’ll get into some interesting reasons why this debut was so significant, especially for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.
Despite relinquishing their previous box office spots, Michael crossed another milestone this week after moonwalking over records in its first three days, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $400 million domestically after five weekends.
Check out the chart below, and then we’ll break down this week’s highlights.Article continues below
Weekend Box Office: May 1-3, 2026
* denotes new release
TITLE
WEEKEND GROSS
DOMESTIC GROSS
LAST WEEK
THEATERS
1. The Devil Wears Prada 2*
$77,000,000
$77,000,000
N/A
4,150
2. Michael
$54,000,000
$183,804,000
1
3,955
3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
$12,100,000
$402,677,000
2
3,419
4. Project Hail Mary
$8,554,000
$318,343,000
3
3.017
5. Hokum*
$6,412,500
$6,412,500
N/A
1,885
6. Animal Farm*
$3,400,000
$3,400,000
N/A
2.600
7. Lee Cronin's The Mummy
$2,230,000
$27,447,000
4
2,083
8. Deep Water*
$2,152,273
$2,152,273
N/A
1,675
9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea*
$1,000,000
$1,000,000
N/A
837
10. The Drama
$908,303
$46,948,216
5
857
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Makes That Box Office Crown Look Good
The Devil Wears Prada 2 didn’t need Crisco or fishing line to slide right into that No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, earning $77 million domestically, per The Numbers, as it strutted right past the $66 million projections from last week. That gives Miranda Priestly and company the fourth-best start of 2026:
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: $131 million (April 1)
- Michael: $97.5 million (May 24)
- Project Hail Mary: $80 million (March 20)
- The Devil Wears Prada 2: $77 million (May 1)
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s reunion picked up another $156.6 million from markets outside of the U.S. and Canada to earn a worldwide total of $233.6 million. Not only did that beat out the rest of the week’s movies, but it stomped all over its 2006 predecessor.
The Devil Wears Prada: Then And Now
This weekend’s $77 million premiere for the sequel eclipsed The Devil Wears Prada’s 2006 domestic box office pull of $27.5 million. In fact, the original movie that has had us quoting Miranda Priestly, Nigel Kipling and the rest of the Runway gang for 20 years ended its global run with $326 million. With The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide opening of $233.6 million, it’s already 72% of the way to earning more than the original.
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The current movie does, however, have a bigger budget to make back. The first movie was reportedly made for around $40 million, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 carried a much larger price tag of $100 million (most of which, according to The New York Times, went to cast salaries). Compare them all you like, but there’s no arguing they’re both box office wins.
No Marvel? No Problem.
There’s another interesting metric when it comes to this weekend’s box office winner. This is the first time a film marketed toward women has won the first weekend of May, Deadline points out, with the summer opener typically dominated by Marvel. The MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday was originally scheduled for this weekend before being pushed to December. Here are some past examples, per Box Office Mojo:
- Thunderbolts*: $76 million (May 2, 2025)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: $118.4 million (May 5, 2023)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: $185 million (May 6, 2022)
- Captain America: Civil War: $179.1 million (May 6, 2016)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron: $191.2 million (May 1, 2015)
- Iron Man 3: $174.1 million (May 3, 2013)
- The Avengers: $207.4 million (May 4, 2012)
- Iron Man 2: 128.1 million (May 7, 2010)
- Iron Man: $98.6 million (May 2, 2008)
The Devil Wears Prada 2 had no problem filling those big shoes, as its global $233.6 million also reportedly served as the biggest opening weekend ever for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, respectively beating Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’s $90 million from 2018, and Oppenheimer’s $176 million opening in 2023.
Michael And Mario Are Still Going Strong
Michael and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may have dropped a spot to the almighty Devil sequel, but there’s no reason for concern. The Michael Jackson biopic earned another $54 million domestically — falling just 44% from last weekend — for a domestic total so far of $183.8. Add an additional $240.1 million internationally to cross the $400 million mark with a worldwide total of $423.9 million.
Deadline reports that by the end of Monday, May 4, Michael will become Lionsgate’s biggest domestic title post-pandemic, knocking off John Wick: Chapter 4 ($187.1 million).
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $400 million domestically this weekend, now standing at $402.7 million and nearing the $900 million mark globally with $894.2 million.
What Critics And Audiences Thought Of This Weekend’s Other Premieres
There were several other movies that premiered this weekend, and while they might not have been as big as The Devil Wears Prada 2, they certainly mixed things up in the Top 10. Hokum may have gotten a push from positive reviews for its 5th-place finish, so let’s take a look at how all of this week’s premieres scored on Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore:
RANK AND TITLE
RT CRITICS
RT AUDIENCE
CINEMASCORE
1. The Devil Wears Prada 2
78%
87%
A-
5. Hokum
86%
82%
B
6. Animal Farm
25%
N/A
C-
8. Deep Water
76%
79%
B
9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
80%
90%
N/A
Other than Animal Farm — Andy Serkis’ animated book-to-screen adaptation of the George Orwell classic starring Seth Rogen — audiences seemed pleased with the weekend’s offerings. We’ll have to see which ones can hang on with summer blockbusters on the way.
What Competition Will Next Week’s Releases Offer?
So what titles are coming next weekend that might challenge The Devil Wears Prada 2 or possibly break the stronghold that Michael, Mario and Project Hail Mary have on the Top 5? Mortal Kombat II, starring The Boys’ Karl Urban is on deck, as well as another book adaptation in The Sheep Detectives, which boasts a stacked cast and bonkers trailer.
The upcoming video game adaptation is expected to make between $40 million and $50 million, per Box Office Theory, which would have it competing for the top spot. The Sheep Detectives, meanwhile, is expecting $10 million to $16 million.
Of course, we’re also already looking ahead a couple of weeks to The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Star Wars spinoff is looking at anywhere between $71 million and $100 million when it arrives in theaters on May 22, and at face value that seems like a win. However, in a franchise that’s used to films that break into the billions by the end of their runs, will The Mandalorian and Grogu be seen as a failure?
Be sure to check in every Sunday so we can break down the box office and what the numbers all mean.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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