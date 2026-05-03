Why The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Box Office Debut Win Was Such A Slay For Meryl Streep And Emily Blunt

Anyone who checked out last week’s box office numbers, when Michael Jackson told Mario to beat it, may be shocked to see just how much the Top 10 list has changed. Five of the movies that hit the 2026 movie schedule this weekend have claimed spots, giving the list below a major overhaul, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 slaying the competition as if it were a runway on fashion week. I’ll get into some interesting reasons why this debut was so significant, especially for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Despite relinquishing their previous box office spots, Michael crossed another milestone this week after moonwalking over records in its first three days, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $400 million domestically after five weekends.

Check out the chart below, and then we’ll break down this week’s highlights.

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Weekend Box Office: May 1-3, 2026

* denotes new release

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. The Devil Wears Prada 2* $77,000,000 $77,000,000 N/A 4,150 2. Michael $54,000,000 $183,804,000 1 3,955 3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie $12,100,000 $402,677,000 2 3,419 4. Project Hail Mary $8,554,000 $318,343,000 3 3.017 5. Hokum* $6,412,500 $6,412,500 N/A 1,885 6. Animal Farm* $3,400,000 $3,400,000 N/A 2.600 7. Lee Cronin's The Mummy $2,230,000 $27,447,000 4 2,083 8. Deep Water* $2,152,273 $2,152,273 N/A 1,675 9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea* $1,000,000 $1,000,000 N/A 837 10. The Drama $908,303 $46,948,216 5 857

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Makes That Box Office Crown Look Good

The Devil Wears Prada 2 didn’t need Crisco or fishing line to slide right into that No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, earning $77 million domestically, per The Numbers, as it strutted right past the $66 million projections from last week. That gives Miranda Priestly and company the fourth-best start of 2026:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: $131 million (April 1) Michael: $97.5 million (May 24) Project Hail Mary: $80 million (March 20) The Devil Wears Prada 2: $77 million (May 1)

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s reunion picked up another $156.6 million from markets outside of the U.S. and Canada to earn a worldwide total of $233.6 million. Not only did that beat out the rest of the week’s movies, but it stomped all over its 2006 predecessor.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Devil Wears Prada: Then And Now

This weekend’s $77 million premiere for the sequel eclipsed The Devil Wears Prada’s 2006 domestic box office pull of $27.5 million. In fact, the original movie that has had us quoting Miranda Priestly, Nigel Kipling and the rest of the Runway gang for 20 years ended its global run with $326 million. With The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide opening of $233.6 million, it’s already 72% of the way to earning more than the original.

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The current movie does, however, have a bigger budget to make back. The first movie was reportedly made for around $40 million, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 carried a much larger price tag of $100 million (most of which, according to The New York Times, went to cast salaries). Compare them all you like, but there’s no arguing they’re both box office wins.

No Marvel? No Problem.

There’s another interesting metric when it comes to this weekend’s box office winner. This is the first time a film marketed toward women has won the first weekend of May, Deadline points out, with the summer opener typically dominated by Marvel. The MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday was originally scheduled for this weekend before being pushed to December. Here are some past examples, per Box Office Mojo:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 had no problem filling those big shoes, as its global $233.6 million also reportedly served as the biggest opening weekend ever for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, respectively beating Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’s $90 million from 2018, and Oppenheimer’s $176 million opening in 2023.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Michael And Mario Are Still Going Strong

Michael and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may have dropped a spot to the almighty Devil sequel, but there’s no reason for concern. The Michael Jackson biopic earned another $54 million domestically — falling just 44% from last weekend — for a domestic total so far of $183.8. Add an additional $240.1 million internationally to cross the $400 million mark with a worldwide total of $423.9 million.

Deadline reports that by the end of Monday, May 4, Michael will become Lionsgate’s biggest domestic title post-pandemic, knocking off John Wick: Chapter 4 ($187.1 million).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $400 million domestically this weekend, now standing at $402.7 million and nearing the $900 million mark globally with $894.2 million.

What Critics And Audiences Thought Of This Weekend’s Other Premieres

There were several other movies that premiered this weekend, and while they might not have been as big as The Devil Wears Prada 2, they certainly mixed things up in the Top 10. Hokum may have gotten a push from positive reviews for its 5th-place finish, so let’s take a look at how all of this week’s premieres scored on Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK AND TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 78% 87% A- 5. Hokum 86% 82% B 6. Animal Farm 25% N/A C- 8. Deep Water 76% 79% B 9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 80% 90% N/A

Other than Animal Farm — Andy Serkis’ animated book-to-screen adaptation of the George Orwell classic starring Seth Rogen — audiences seemed pleased with the weekend’s offerings. We’ll have to see which ones can hang on with summer blockbusters on the way.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

What Competition Will Next Week’s Releases Offer?

So what titles are coming next weekend that might challenge The Devil Wears Prada 2 or possibly break the stronghold that Michael, Mario and Project Hail Mary have on the Top 5? Mortal Kombat II, starring The Boys’ Karl Urban is on deck, as well as another book adaptation in The Sheep Detectives, which boasts a stacked cast and bonkers trailer.

The upcoming video game adaptation is expected to make between $40 million and $50 million, per Box Office Theory, which would have it competing for the top spot. The Sheep Detectives, meanwhile, is expecting $10 million to $16 million.

Of course, we’re also already looking ahead a couple of weeks to The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Star Wars spinoff is looking at anywhere between $71 million and $100 million when it arrives in theaters on May 22, and at face value that seems like a win. However, in a franchise that’s used to films that break into the billions by the end of their runs, will The Mandalorian and Grogu be seen as a failure?

Be sure to check in every Sunday so we can break down the box office and what the numbers all mean.