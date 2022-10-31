Could A Female-Led Fast And Furious Spinoff Still Happen? Here’s What Universal Boss Says

The long-running Fast & Furious franchise will soon reach the end of the road. For a large portion of the year, the series’ penultimate installment – Fast X – has been in production . While the main series is preparing to come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Fast universe is necessarily ending, though. There are still opportunities for the producers to tell stories that don’t directly revolve around Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. For instance, there’s still the matter of that female-led FF spinoff that’s been talked about for years. It’s been some time since the public has received some kind of update on the project. Now, Universal Pictures chairwoman Donna Langley has shared thoughts on the prospect of such a movie happening at this point.

The Fast & Furious franchise features a number of cool female characters that fans would likely love to see take center stage in a movie. And as it so happens, Donna Langley is a fan of the idea as well. When the Universal exec was asked about the notion of the film getting made, she expressed a considerable amount of enthusiasm:

I would love to see a female 'Fast.' So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female 'Fast.'

The sentiments the chairwoman shared with Insider are sure to get fans excited. It should be pointed out that she didn’t technically confirm that anything is officially in the works. However, it sounds like if things are able to come together, she’d have no problem giving the project the green light. So at this point, there’s one other big question that needs to be considered: What’s actually going on with the proposed cinematic offshoot?

It was in 2019 that Vin Diesel revealed he’d pitched a female-centric Fast movie . At the time, he revealed that the concept came to fruition in 2017, and he shouted-out several screenwriters, including Captain Marvel’s Geneva Robertson-Dworet. By February 2020, Diesel provided an update , saying that the script was set to be turned in by the next month. The movie’s status has seemed somewhat uncertain since then.

It’s possible that the studio and the franchise’s lead star might consider taking another look at the spinoff. Franchise stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel are capable leads. You could even add in Fast X ’s Brie Larson , assuming she survives the events of the film. If the producers were able to come up with a story revolving around Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw (via Hobbs & Shaw), they can definitely do something for the ladies.

Time will tell how things pan out for the Fast & Furious franchise’s female-led production. But with the parent series coming to an end, Donna Langley, Vin Diesel and co. may want to consider giving this project a chance.