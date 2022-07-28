Fast X’s Brie Larson Teases The Work Involved In Her Franchise Debut With Set Photo

Brie Larson already has Hollywood franchise clout from playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mason Weaver in the MonsterVerse-set Kong: Skull Island, and now she’s lending talents to the Fast & Furious franchise. After pitching herself for a Fast & Furious movie back in February, Vin Diesel announced weeks later that the actress would be taking part in Fast X. Larson is in the midst of shooting the upcoming movie, and she took to social media to tease her work in the Fast & Furious world with a set photo.

Fast X began principal photography on April 21, almost two weeks after Brie Larson’s casting was made public. While production got off to a rock start when director Justin Lin left the next Fast & Furious movie, things soon got back on track when Louis Leterrier was hired to take over helming duties. Cameras continue to role on Fast X, and Larson shared the below peek on her Instagram page of her on the set:

Racing cars and fighting bad guys doesn’t leave one a lot of time to partake in beverages, but as far as shooting a movie goes, I understand Brie Larson taking a production assistant on their offer to fetch her another tea during rehearsals. While this picture doesn’t clear up who Larson is playing in Fast X, we at least know there’ll be a scene in the movie where her character will find herself in the middle of a highway. Granted, with a franchise as car-centric as Fast & Furious, there’s no shortage of characters who find themselves near automotive vehicles, but it’d be nice to know if we’ll see Larson’s character behind the wheel during the movie or if she’ll in the passenger seat next to another one of the starring players.

Fast X will be Brie Larson’s first film appearance since she cameoed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene last year, while two years prior, she not only made her first two appearances as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, but also appeared in Just Mercy and Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Along with Fast X on the horizon, next year will also see Larson jumping back into action as Carol for The Marvels, which also see Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprising Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, respectively.

Turning our attention back to all things Fast & Furious, Brie Larson is just one of the major new actors who’s been added to the Fast X cast. Her fellow newcomers include Jason Momoa (who’s playing a villain), Daniel Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno (who’s playing the grandmother of Dominic, Mia and Jakob Toretto). As far as the familiar faces go, Vin Diesel’s Dom will be joined once again by Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman, Sung Kang’s Han and Helen Mirren’s Queenie, to name just a few people.

Fast X races into theaters, and we’ll be sure to let you know when official details on who Brie Larson is playing come in, among news concerning the other 2023 film releases that are coming our way.