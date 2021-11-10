Could Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Really Be In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’ We Discuss

Rumors and fan theories about Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have been swirling around for a while, but the film’s new poster and first trailer have confirmed a live-action Spider-Verse that has only ignited more speculation about who could appear in the film. We know Alfred Molina’s Doc Oc, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are all set to show up, but the big question still remains: Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield be joining Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU sequel? In this video, CinemaBlend’s “Spider-Man” expert, Sean O’Connell, chats with senior content producer Law Sharma about the possibility of multiple spider-men appearing in the upcoming movie.

