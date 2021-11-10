Could Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Really Be In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’ We Discuss
By Law Sharma , Sean O'Connell
What's Marvel really cooking up for 'No Way Home?'
Rumors and fan theories about Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have been swirling around for a while, but the film’s new poster and first trailer have confirmed a live-action Spider-Verse that has only ignited more speculation about who could appear in the film. We know Alfred Molina’s Doc Oc, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are all set to show up, but the big question still remains: Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield be joining Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU sequel? In this video, CinemaBlend’s “Spider-Man” expert, Sean O’Connell, chats with senior content producer Law Sharma about the possibility of multiple spider-men appearing in the upcoming movie.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:19 - What Do We Know About The Possibility of Their Appearances in ‘No Way Home?’
- 05:01 - Theories From The Web #1: The Sony Universes Combine Into One, The MCU
- 08:08 - Theories From The Web #2: Sony Wants To Continue Tobey And Andrew’s Run With More Movies
- 10:13 - Theories From The Web #3: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Absorb The Experiences of The Other Two
- 14:00 - Final Verdict: Will Tom Meet Tobey And Andrew in ‘No Way Home?’
- 18:02 - Outro
