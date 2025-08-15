How To Watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer Online And Stream The Special Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer Online

Watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer – Preview

The Great American Baking Show returns with a summer-themed spin-off: a zesty palette cleanser bringing together four celebrities beneath that iconic white marquee, and who’ll face a trio of challenges as well as laugh off a few kitchen fails. It promises to be a delightful concoction featuring the effervescent Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Yara Shahidi, June Diane Raphael, and Andrew Rannells, and our guide below explains how to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online with The Roku Channel and absolutely FREE from anywhere.

This Roku Original is the franchise’s first-ever summer special, a spin-off to the American series itself adapted from The Great British Baking Show, a.k.a. Bake Off. Yet it hasn't lost its distinct UK flavor. Yes, there’s more key lime pie, American hosts Zach Cherry (Severance) and Casey Wilson, and spoonful’s rather than grams of sugar. But there’s no escaping the popularity of the original, as we’re reminded when our celebrity contestants enter the famous white tent on the lush green grounds of Pinewood Studios, where they’ll attempt to impress (or at least, not to poison) UK judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

A big part of the fun is in seeing these talented actors, tasked with presenting edible cakes and pies to Paul and Prue, losing their cool in the kitchen – “celebrities tend to be terrible bakers”, Roku Media's Brian Tannenbaum teases – and enjoying some good-natured camaraderie in their efforts to win the title of Star Baker…or, even more elusive, earn a coveted Hollywood handshake.

Ferguson, best known from ABC’s Modern Family, will be joined in the white tent by NAACP Image winner Yara Shahidi (Black-ish, The Sun Is Also a Star), acclaimed screen and Broadway star Rannells (The Book of Mormon), and Raphael (Grace and Frankie). And although the latter is a bona-fide triple threat in the entertainment biz (she's a comedian, actor, and screenwriter), she’s not quite as proficient in the kitchen (we hope Prue discovers the origins of that “crunchy” texture in time...!).

This bright and breezy spin-off looks to be an absolute treat. So, simply read our following guide for everything to know about how to watch how to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online and stream the special episode free from anywhere.

How to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer for free in the US

You can watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online from Saturday, August 16 and exclusively on The Roku Channel.

It’s completely FREE to access and no subscription or sign-in is required. You can find the channel pre-installed on Roku devices and TVs, via the Roku Mobile app, or directly through your web browser, as well as on non-Roku products like Amazon Fire TV.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access The Roku Channel like you would at home.

How to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online just as you would at home.

While The Roku Channel’s content libraries vary between regions, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from back in your home country.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their regional Roku Channel content from anywhere in the world, just like they normally would.

Watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online in the UK?

Unfortunately, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer isn’t currently available to view in the UK, and neither are the main American series or its multiple seasonal spin-offs.

Can I watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online in Canada?

Canadians looking for a taste of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Special are out of luck, too, with the Roku Original show exclusively available in the US for the time being.

Can I watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer online in Australia?

It’s the same dilemma for Aussies looking to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Special online. The Great American Baking Show and its spin-offs are nowhere to be seen Down Under, and there’s the added twist that The Roku Channel is only available on Roku devices and TVs in Australia.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, trailer

Who Are The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer Contestants?

Actress and producer Yara Shahidi (Black-ish, The Sun Is Also a Star)

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Cocaine Bear)

Actress and comedian June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie)

Stage and screen actor Andrew Rannells (Black Monday)

How Many Episodes Of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer Will There Be? As with prior specials like The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, there will be just one episode, roughly an hour long in duration.