The Excellent Way Coyote Vs. Acme Paid Tribute To All The Fans Who Rallied To Get The Movie Out

For some time, it seemed uncertain that Coyote vs. Acme – the latest animation/live-action hybrid film with Looney Tunes characters – would see the light of day. Admirers have campaigned on the film’s behalf since 2023, however, with much of that buzz going viral. Well, all that work has since paid off, as the movie has since been released as part of the 2026 movie schedule. The creative team is well aware of fans’ efforts as well, and that’s very apparent, thanks to a sweet tribute that’s included in the finished film.

Coyote vs. Acme sees Wile E. Coyote seeking the services of an attorney to file suit against the Acme Corporation for countless faulty products. What results is a madcap legal comedy about resilience that also features some genuine, heartfelt moments. Of course, Looney Tunes fans also won’t be left wanting when it comes to great visual gags, as there are plenty of them. Some fans may be surprised not to find a wild post-credits scene to cap all this off, but what they will find is sweet message to the fans in the credits, which reads:

Dedicated to everyone who posted, shared, held up signs and spoke out when it counted. This film made it to the big screen because of you.

It warms my heart that director Dave Green, Ketchup Entertainment and co. would take a moment to honor those who helped will this movie to the big screen after it seemed that it would be scrapped. The praise for the fans didn’t stop there either, as composer Steven Price also took to X to repost the video he originally shared of the “Meep Meep” song being recorded. Price also drops a message that really hits hard given the journey to get this film to cinemas:

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When I first posted this video it seemed like a lost cause. Just a way to share some of the joy we had making a film that would never be seen. Thanks, ACME. But today, remarkably, Coyote vs Acme is OUT!! Thank you to everyone who came together to make this possible.

Coyote vs. Acme – which was heavily inspired by a New Yorker article from the early ‘90s – was confirmed to have entered development in 2018. By November 2023, it was confirmed that the film was completed but that Warner Bros. had opted to shelve the movie in favor of a $30 million tax write-off. Hope for the Looney Tunes movie seemed to spring up later that same month, as WB officials reversed course and began to field offers to buy the film. But, by early 2024, the studio rejected bids from companies like Amazon and Paramount.

In the midst of the situation, fans not only shared thoughts on the decision to shelve the movie but so did executives, with WBD head honcho David Zaslav arguing that it took “courage” to shelve the movie for financial purposes. DC Studios co-head James Gunn (who’s also a producer on the movie), however, shared his support. By 2024, Will Forte expressed disappointment in the film’s uncertain fate, and John Cena paid tribute to the production as well. All the while, fans continued to speak up for the movie on social media.

All hope certainly seemed lost, so it was seemingly validating for the cast, crew and fans when Coyote was picked up by Ketchup Entertainment, which also distributed fellow Looney Tunes film The Day the Earth Blew Up. Now, the new movie is receiving critical acclaim, and it even hit a Rotten Tomatoes record for Looney movies by debuting with a 96% critics score. Talk about a lovely end to a story filled with ups and downs.

It still remains to be seen how Coyote vs. Acme will perform at the box office throughout its theatrical run. For now, though, it seems that everyone – both fans and the creative team alike – are just pleased that this production is now playing on the big screen. So do yourself a favor by grabbing your best Acme rocket skates and zipping over to your local cinema to see the movie, which is playing nationwide. And, even though we’ve discussed the fan tribute here, still sit through the credits and enjoy it in real time.