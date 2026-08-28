Coyote Vs. Acme Reviews Are Here, And The Movie Has Already Hit One Rotten Tomatoes Record
That's not all, folks!
This day has been a long time coming for Looney Tunes fans, but finally we can say that Coyote vs. Acme has hit the 2026 movie calendar. It wasn’t an easy road to get here (which is strangely fitting, given the titular character), but I’ve been checking out the reviews, and critics are saying this live action/animated hybrid was worth the wait. In fact, the family-friendly flick that stars John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor has already set one record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.
Coyote vs. Acme is premiering to a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer — making it the highest-rated Looney Tunes movie ever, beating 2024’s critically acclaimed The Day the Earth Blew Up, which got 86%. So what is it that critics are so worked up about? Alissa Wilkinson of The New York Times says it would have been something of a tragedy for Coyote vs. Acme to have never seen the light of day, because it’s “one barrel of unhinged delights,” with some depth, to boot:
Coyote vs. Acme sees the long-suffering canine decide to sue the fictional corporation for all the defective devices they’ve sent him over the years in his pursuit of the Road Runner. Will Forte plays Kevin Avery, Wile E. Coyote’s attorney, while John Cena’s Buddy Crane represents Acme. Brian Vanhooker of Polygon not only says the movie was worth the wait, but he calls it the “best comedy of 2026,” writing:
Olly Richards of Empire rates this “work of unabashed chaotic comedy fun” 4 out of 5 stars, saying that in the case of Coyote vs. Acme, it’s the audience who wins big. Richards’ review says:
Odie Henderson of the Boston Globe gives the film 4 out of 4 stars, calling Coyote vs. Acme “a superb piece of filmmaking, a loving tribute to the most hapless of all Looney Tunes characters and the many fans who love him.” Henderson continues:
Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse also writes that Coyote vs. Acme was worth the wait. It’s “a triumph in every single way,” the critic says, praising how it’s not just smart, funny and earnest; it also pays homage to the Looney Tunes franchise that’s been entertaining audiences for nearly 100 years. Bui says:
It will be interesting to see what Coyote vs. Acme does at this weekend’s Box Office and if it might possibly break more records there. Having the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Looney Tunes feature to date is a good start, though. If you want to check out this critically acclaimed film, you can do so now, as it hit theaters on Friday, August 28.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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