Everything Everywhere All At Once Just Hit An A24 Milestone

It’s been a struggle to get moviegoers back to the theaters ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Unless a studio has a superhero film the box office like the box office-dominant Spider-Man: No Way Home , it's hard to say what might entice audiences to partake in the theater experience. However, it would seem that audiences are now gravitating towards a certain arthouse film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. And the flick now represents a major milestone for the independent film company.

Ever since the pandemic, many indie distributors have opted not to give their productions the straightforward theatrical release treatment, preferring to generate business through home streaming services. Everything Everywhere All At Once has been an entirely different story, however. According to Deadline , the movie, which debuted on March 25 in ten theaters earning $501K for a $50K per-theater average, has now earned an impressive $20.5 million haul, beating out the totals of fellow indie flicks Licorice Pizza and The French Dispatch.

And that's not all. It's now seems certain that the new movie, directed by Daniels, will become A24's fourth-highest grossing film domestically, surpassing Best Picture winner Moonlight for the honor. With this, the film will only sit behind Uncut Gems ($50 million), Lady Bird ($49 million) and Hereditary ($44 million). To say this achievement is impressive would be an understatement, especially when you consider how much quality work the indie studio has produced.

So why is Everything Everywhere All At Once considered a must-see right now? Well, apparently, if you make a movie with a multiverse plot , it’s going attract 18-34 year-olds. Per Deadline, a PostTrak survey showed that when the film was playing during April 8th-10th, close to 70% of people were in this age bracket. In the past, A24 has made films that appeal to young adults like Spring Breakers, Midsommer and Hereditary , which hit a box office milestone when it earned $78 million globally. The trade reports that other factors played into the latest movie's success like strong advertising and word of mouth.

The exciting flick tells the story of a laundromat owner, played by Michelle Yeoh, who discovers that parallel universes exist and that she's been recruited to help save all of them from a malevolent force. Through her journey, she not only learns about herself but also comes to understand what's most important in her life. It's a sweet film, one that Eric Eisenberg, in CinemaBlend's review of Everything Everywhere All At Once, called a “phenomenal” and “hilarious” take on the multiverse.

What's also great about the production is that it tells its story from a Chinese American perspective. Stephanie Hsu, who plays the daughter of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan's characters, feels that this film is important for Asian representation , as it shows an authentic portrayal of families within the community.

All in all, it looks like A24 has done it again by giving audiences something honest and entertainment worthy enough to buy their tickets for. You can dive into the multiverse with Everything Everywhere All At Once, one of 2022's new movie releases, by checking it out in theaters now.