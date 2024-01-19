Creed And Black Panther Duo Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler Are Finally Teaming Back Up For Mysterious Movie

Actor Michael B. Jordan and filmmaker Ryan Coogler go way back, with the former starring in the latter’s first movie, 2013’s Fruitvale Station. Both their careers then got major boosts when they collaborated on the Rocky spinoff Creed, and they soared even higher with the Marvel movie Black Panther. Now it’s been announced that Jordan and Coogler are finally teaming back up, although the details of their next movie are shrouded in mystery.

THR has learned that Coogler has written the first spec script through his company Proximity Media; he’ll direct this project and has selected Jordan to lead it. It’s described as a “fully internally developed project” based off an original idea from Coogler, who will also be the lead producer. The other producers include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Plot information is being kept under lock and key on this upcoming movie, to the point that executives and buyers had to travel to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, last week to look at the script and learn more information about it. The publication shared that Coogler and his team are next meeting with “interested parties” this week so that the filmmaker can “lay out his vision.”

The project is said to be a “genre feature,” meaning it could fall under the categories of sci-fi, fantasy, horror, thriller, the list goes on. Sources also told THR there’s a “period element to the story,” so don’t expect this to be a cinematic tale unfolding in the present day. After Coogler shares with these parties what he intends to deliver, a “production commitment will be asked.”

Assuming this mysterious movie gets off the ground, and from the sound of things, it sounds like that’s all but certain to happen, this will be Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s fifth movie together, i.e. the entirety of the director’s filmography. In addition to the flicks mentioned earlier, Jordan also cameoed as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri seeing her late cousin while visiting the Ancestral Plane.

Outside of his directing, Ryan Coogler also continues to be active in the MCU as an executive producer on the Ironheart series and developing the animated Eyes of Wakanda series, both of which will be released exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. He also executive produced the movies Creed II and Homeroom, and was a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Creed III and the documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has been keeping busy in recent years not just with his reprisal of Killmonger in Wakanda Forever and What If… ?, as well as continuing to play Adonis Creed in the Creed film series, but also with movies and TV shows like Just Mercy, Without Remorse, A Journal for Jordan, Fahrenheit 451 and Gen:Lock. He plans to make Creed IV and help expand the franchise into a Creed-verse comprising both film spinoffs and TV shows, as well as reprise his Without Remorse character John Clark in Rainbow Six.

Once concrete details about Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s mysterious movie are finally announced, including its title and premise, CinemaBlend will pass them along. Until then, use the 2024 movies schedule to keep track of what’s coming out later this year.