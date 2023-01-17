Michael B. Jordan's Rainbow Six Movie Is Finally Moving Forward With A Major John Wick Talent

Along with Michael B. Jordan returning to his blockbuster role as Adonis Creed in the 2023 movie release Creed III this spring, the actor is now set to reprise another role in the near future. Rainbow Six, which will operate as a sequel to the 2021 film John Clancy’s Without Remorse, is now officially moving forward and its director is the man behind the John Wick movies.

Chad Stahelski, who was a stunt man and martial arts coordinator for movies such as The Matrix, has successfully transitioned to directing in recent years by helming all three John Wick movies along with the upcoming Chapter 4. Per The Hollywood Reporter , Stahelski has now signed on to direct Michael B. Jordan in a Rainbow Six movie, based on Tom Clancy’s 1988 novel, which also has long been a popular video game franchise as well.

In Rainbow Six, Jordan will reprise his role as John Clark, a Navy SEAL who becomes a CIA operative. The actor’s 2021 debut as the Tom Clancy character was released straight to Amazon Prime to mixed reviews from critics overall . The upcoming sequel that is now in the works will reportedly be produced with the intention to go to theaters. However, “final decisions” regarding the avenue in which it will be released will be made once the movie gets further down the line with production.

John Clancy’s Without Remorse certainly set up a future for the Clancyverse , and with Rainbow Six now underway, Jordan has another franchise vehicle to call his own. Michael B. Jordan is also producing the movie under his production company Outlier Society and Paramount Pictures is the studio behind Rainbow Six. The two companies posted the below teaser as the announcement was made:

Since there have been over 20 game iterations of Rainbow Six from 1998 to today, it’s not surprising the Rainbow Six movie would call back to this iteration, especially considering it’s been such a successful avenue for the franchise. While the plot details for the Rainbow Six movie have yet to be revealed, the book and video game revolve around John Clark forming a secret international counter-terrorist organization called Rainbow.

Considering Stahelski’s track record for stunt sequences in the John Wick movies, Rainbow Six will undoubtedly get a step up in action scenes. The director is also attached to a number of other projects including a Highlander movie starring Henry Cavill , and it’s unclear what the timelines are for those.

Elsewhere in the Clancyverse, Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan has remained a streaming staple over the years, with John Krasinski starring as the action character since 2018, and set to conclude the role with its upcoming fourth season . Over the years, numerous leading actors like Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Scott Bakula and Chris Pine have played Tom Clancy characters, it’s great to see the beloved franchise of books be in good hands with Michael B. Jordan’s now recurring role.