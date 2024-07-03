Critics Are Calling Despicable Me 4 ‘Unfathomably Incompetent,’ But Some Say It’s Still A Fine Way To Spend 90 Minutes With The Kids
People sure love those Minions.
There’s no denying the popularity of Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, with worldwide box office earnings for its combined offerings in the multi-billions. It’s safe to assume that many kids and their parents will be rushing to the theaters over the long Fourth of July weekend to see the animated comedy Despicable Me 4, which hits the 2024 movie calendar on Wednesday, July 3, but will mom and dad enjoy the experience as much as their little ones? That’s up for debate, as some critics are railing on the newest installment, while others are perfectly fine with more Minion antics.
Two years after Minions: The Rise of Gru, Steve Carell’s villain is back for the animated comedy Despicable Me 4, and you know he’s brought along his little yellow henchmen. Let’s get to the critics, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Despicable Me 4. Our own Dirk Libbey rates the movie just 1 star out of 5, writing that when the movie inevitably finds success at the box office, it won’t be because of its compelling story or hilarious jokes, because those don’t exist. He continues:
Matt Donato of Paste agrees, rating the film a 2 out of 10 and warning that however bad you think Despicable Me 4 is going to be, it’s worse. The plot feels like a collection of shorts Scotch-taped together, Donato writes, and the low-hanging fruit of children’s animation fails to even achieve the simple formula of “Gru + Minions + Cute = Haha.” The critic says:
Leigh Monson of AV Club grades it a D+, calling the movie a “bore,” though it will inevitably be “good enough” to become yet another mainstream blockbuster for Universal and Illumination. However, Monson says, “good enough” is the enemy of “good.” The critic continues:
Other critics, however, think the sixth franchise feature far exceeds “good enough,” as Dominic Griffin of Looper says it’s an “unassailable success” as far as a way to kill time with the kids, even if that is a low bar. To Griffin, the Minions do the heavy lifting, and all forthcoming films should focus on them. In the critic’s words:
Neil Pond of Neil’s Entertainment Picks agrees, saying it’s hard to not to love the little mayhem-making sidekicks, who in this movie threaten to steal the comedic spotlight from Steve Carell and Will Ferrell. Pond applauds the infectiously clever comedy, writing:
The critics seem to be thoroughly split on Despicable Me 4 — it holds a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing — though their opinions might not have much bearing on parents’ decision to see the film, with many kiddos likely calling the shots when it comes to revisiting the world of Gru and his Minions. So throw some bananas in your bag, grab your weird Minion souvenir cup and catch Despicable Me 4 in theaters starting Wednesday, July 3.
